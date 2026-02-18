2/18/26: Overcast and 59°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected with Winds Up to 16 mph

In Williamson County at 4:50 AM, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 59°F. Winds are currently blowing at 14.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 62.1°F, with a slight decrease to a low of 58.6°F. Winds will increase slightly, with gusts reaching up to 16.2 mph. The chance of precipitation today stands at 21%, with an anticipated total of 0.06 inches, primarily presenting as moderate drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather will largely continue as it has, with overcast skies and moderate drizzle. Temperatures will maintain a steady low around 58.6°F, and wind speeds will decrease to approximately 6.5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains consistent at 21%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings or advisories issued for the area. Residents and visitors should dress appropriately for cooler, damp conditions and anticipate mild winds and intermittent drizzle throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 59°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 0.7 (Low) Precip 21% chance · 0.06 in Now 59°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 5:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 62°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 69°F 58°F Rain: heavy

