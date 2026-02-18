Home Weather 2/18/26: Overcast and 59°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected with Winds Up to 16...

2/18/26: Overcast and 59°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected with Winds Up to 16 mph

In Williamson County at 4:50 AM, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 59°F. Winds are currently blowing at 14.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, temperatures are expected to peak at 62.1°F, with a slight decrease to a low of 58.6°F. Winds will increase slightly, with gusts reaching up to 16.2 mph. The chance of precipitation today stands at 21%, with an anticipated total of 0.06 inches, primarily presenting as moderate drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather will largely continue as it has, with overcast skies and moderate drizzle. Temperatures will maintain a steady low around 58.6°F, and wind speeds will decrease to approximately 6.5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains consistent at 21%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings or advisories issued for the area. Residents and visitors should dress appropriately for cooler, damp conditions and anticipate mild winds and intermittent drizzle throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
59°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
0.7 (Low)
Precip
21% chance · 0.06 in
Now
59°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
5:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 62°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 69°F 58°F Rain: heavy
Next 24 Hours

