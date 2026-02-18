2/18/26: Light Drizzle and Mild at 60.3°F in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather features light drizzle with a temperature of 60.3°F and winds blowing at 6.7 mph. There has been no measurable precipitation thus far.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 60.6°F and dipped to a low of 58.8°F. The day included moderate drizzle, with a total precipitation of 0.12 inches noted. The wind reached speeds up to 14.3 mph and there was a 28% chance of precipitation.
Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue with the temperature expected to hover around 59°F. Winds will be lighter, peaking at around 7.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains steady at 28%.
This weather report will continue to be updated as new data becomes available. Stay informed on current and upcoming weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|61°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|69°F
|57°F
|Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours
