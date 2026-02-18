Home Weather 2/18/26: Light Drizzle and Mild at 60.3°F in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather features light drizzle with a temperature of 60.3°F and winds blowing at 6.7 mph. There has been no measurable precipitation thus far.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 60.6°F and dipped to a low of 58.8°F. The day included moderate drizzle, with a total precipitation of 0.12 inches noted. The wind reached speeds up to 14.3 mph and there was a 28% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue with the temperature expected to hover around 59°F. Winds will be lighter, peaking at around 7.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains steady at 28%.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
59°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
0.6 (Low)
Precip
28% chance · 0.12 in
Now
60°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
5:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 61°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 69°F 57°F Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours

