2/18/26: Light Drizzle and Mild at 60.3°F in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather features light drizzle with a temperature of 60.3°F and winds blowing at 6.7 mph. There has been no measurable precipitation thus far.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 60.6°F and dipped to a low of 58.8°F. The day included moderate drizzle, with a total precipitation of 0.12 inches noted. The wind reached speeds up to 14.3 mph and there was a 28% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue with the temperature expected to hover around 59°F. Winds will be lighter, peaking at around 7.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains steady at 28%.

This weather report will continue to be updated as new data becomes available. Stay informed on current and upcoming weather conditions.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 59°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 0.6 (Low) Precip 28% chance · 0.12 in Now 60°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 5:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 61°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 69°F 57°F Rain: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email