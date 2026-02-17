2/17/26: Overcast Evening, Mild at 58.5, Wind 10.1 mph

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a current temperature of 58.5°F. Wind speeds are noted at 10.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 65.1°F and a low of 42.8°F. Wind velocities peaked at 13.7 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no rainfall reported.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast remains broadly consistent with today’s conditions. Temperatures are expected to maintain a steady low around 55°F under continued overcast skies. Winds will slightly decrease with speeds up to 12.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to stick at 2%.

Residents and visitors can expect the overcast weather to persist into the evening, maintaining mild but dry conditions. With no severe weather alerts issued, it is an optimal evening for light outdoor activities while dressed appropriately for cooler temperatures.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 43°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 6:31am Sunset 5:30pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 65°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 61°F 55°F Drizzle: light

