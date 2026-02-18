2/17/26: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp Nearing 58

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 57.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, conditions were also overcast, with highs reaching up to 65.1°F and lows dropping to 42.8°F. The wind reached a peak of 13.7 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain at a low of around 57.2°F under continuing overcast skies. Wind speeds are forecast to hover around 12.6 mph, with the chance of rain staying minimal at 1%.
Residents can anticipate similar overcast conditions to persist into the early morning, without significant changes or any official weather warnings currently in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|65°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
