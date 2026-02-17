2/17/26: Overcast and Cool at 62°F, Light Winds Up to 14 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, current weather conditions show an overcast sky with a temperature of 62.1°F. Winds are brisk at 14.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high is expected to reach 63.1°F, nearly matching the current temperature, with a low early this morning at 42.8°F. The region remains mostly cloudy with no significant change in wind speeds, which have peaked around 14 mph. Precipitation chances are very slim at 2%, and no rainfall has accumulated.

Tonight, the temperature will slightly decrease to a forecasted low of 55.2°F. Conditions will continue to be overcast, and winds will slightly reduce to a maximum of 13.5 mph. The probability of rain remains low at 2%.

Residents can expect the overcast conditions to persist into the evening, maintaining a calm but cool atmosphere with minimal wind disruption and no rain.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 43°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 3.9 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:31am Sunset 5:30pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 63°F 43°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email