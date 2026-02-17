Home Weather 2/17/26: Overcast and Cool at 62°F, Light Winds Up to 14 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, current weather conditions show an overcast sky with a temperature of 62.1°F. Winds are brisk at 14.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high is expected to reach 63.1°F, nearly matching the current temperature, with a low early this morning at 42.8°F. The region remains mostly cloudy with no significant change in wind speeds, which have peaked around 14 mph. Precipitation chances are very slim at 2%, and no rainfall has accumulated.

Tonight, the temperature will slightly decrease to a forecasted low of 55.2°F. Conditions will continue to be overcast, and winds will slightly reduce to a maximum of 13.5 mph. The probability of rain remains low at 2%.

Residents can expect the overcast conditions to persist into the evening, maintaining a calm but cool atmosphere with minimal wind disruption and no rain.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
43°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:31am
Sunset
5:30pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 63°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 56°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

