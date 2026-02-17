2/17/26: Clear Night in Williamson County, Early Temp 42, High 61 Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 42.4°F. The wind is mild at 5.5 mph and there is no precipitation currently being reported.
Today’s weather forecast indicates a high of 60.8°F with winds increasing up to 12.8 mph. Skies are expected to turn overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains low at only 1%. The temperature will dip to a low of 41.9°F.
Tonight, conditions will remain overcast with the temperature slightly warmer at a low of 50.9°F. Winds will continue at similar speeds to today, reaching up to 12.7 mph. The probability of rain will maintain at a minimal 1%.
This report contains the most current weather data available for Williamson County, focusing solely on the conditions and forecasts without any active weather warnings or advisories in place.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|61°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|59°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter