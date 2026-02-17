Home Weather 2/17/26: Clear Night in Williamson County, Early Temp 42, High 61 Today

2/17/26: Clear Night in Williamson County, Early Temp 42, High 61 Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 42.4°F. The wind is mild at 5.5 mph and there is no precipitation currently being reported.

Today’s weather forecast indicates a high of 60.8°F with winds increasing up to 12.8 mph. Skies are expected to turn overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains low at only 1%. The temperature will dip to a low of 41.9°F.

Tonight, conditions will remain overcast with the temperature slightly warmer at a low of 50.9°F. Winds will continue at similar speeds to today, reaching up to 12.7 mph. The probability of rain will maintain at a minimal 1%.

This report contains the most current weather data available for Williamson County, focusing solely on the conditions and forecasts without any active weather warnings or advisories in place.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
42°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:31am
Sunset
5:30pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 61°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 59°F 53°F Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours

