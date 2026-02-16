2/16/26: Overcast Early Morning at 43°F, Clearing Tonight with Low of 45°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 42.6°F with a light breeze blowing at 4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 58.1°F with continued overcast conditions. The wind will pick up slightly, increasing to as much as 8.5 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation throughout the day.
Tonight, the forecast shows a slight change as the skies will clear. Temperatures will slightly rise compared to the early morning, with a low of 44.8°F expected. Winds will also decrease, calming to around 5.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
Residents can expect clear skies and calm weather conditions to continue into the early morning, providing a gentle transition from the overcast day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|58°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|60°F
|44°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
