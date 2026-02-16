Home Weather 2/16/26: Overcast Early Morning at 43°F, Clearing Tonight with Low of 45°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 42.6°F with a light breeze blowing at 4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 58.1°F with continued overcast conditions. The wind will pick up slightly, increasing to as much as 8.5 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast shows a slight change as the skies will clear. Temperatures will slightly rise compared to the early morning, with a low of 44.8°F expected. Winds will also decrease, calming to around 5.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Residents can expect clear skies and calm weather conditions to continue into the early morning, providing a gentle transition from the overcast day.

Today's Details

High
58°F
Low
43°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
43°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:33am
Sunset
5:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 58°F 43°F Overcast
Tuesday 60°F 44°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

