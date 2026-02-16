2/16/26: Clear Sky and Evening Chill at 59.5 After Day’s High of 63.9

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are calm with a clear sky. The temperature stands at 59.5°F, with a light breeze blowing at 2.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 63.9°F. Throughout the day, winds peaked at 8.5 mph under an overcast sky. Despite the cloud coverage, no rain was recorded, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Moving into tonight, the forecast remains clear with no expected precipitation. Temperatures are predicted to dip to a low of 46°F, and winds will be milder, peaking at around 5.2 mph.

Residents can look forward to a quiet and clear evening, perfect for any outdoor activities or nighttime plans.

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 64°F 43°F Overcast Tuesday 56°F 42°F Overcast

