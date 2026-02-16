Home Weather 2/16/26: Clear Sky and Evening Chill at 59.5 After Day’s High of...

2/16/26: Clear Sky and Evening Chill at 59.5 After Day’s High of 63.9

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are calm with a clear sky. The temperature stands at 59.5°F, with a light breeze blowing at 2.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 63.9°F. Throughout the day, winds peaked at 8.5 mph under an overcast sky. Despite the cloud coverage, no rain was recorded, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Moving into tonight, the forecast remains clear with no expected precipitation. Temperatures are predicted to dip to a low of 46°F, and winds will be milder, peaking at around 5.2 mph.

Residents can look forward to a quiet and clear evening, perfect for any outdoor activities or nighttime plans.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
43°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:33am
Sunset
5:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 64°F 43°F Overcast
Tuesday 56°F 42°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×