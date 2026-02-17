2/16/26: Clear Night in Williamson County, Temp Reaches 47.8

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 47.8°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 63.9°F and a low of 42.6°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with winds reaching up to 8.5 mph. Despite cloudy skies, no precipitation occurred.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of around 45.7°F. Wind speeds will slightly ease, topping out at about 5.2 mph. The chance of rain remains at 0% as the region experiences a calm and clear evening.

Residents should enjoy a dry and stable night, with similar weather expected into the early morning.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 43°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 48°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:33am Sunset 5:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 64°F 43°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 42°F Fog

