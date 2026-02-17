Home Weather 2/16/26: Clear Night in Williamson County, Temp Reaches 47.8

2/16/26: Clear Night in Williamson County, Temp Reaches 47.8

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 47.8°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 63.9°F and a low of 42.6°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with winds reaching up to 8.5 mph. Despite cloudy skies, no precipitation occurred.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of around 45.7°F. Wind speeds will slightly ease, topping out at about 5.2 mph. The chance of rain remains at 0% as the region experiences a calm and clear evening.

Residents should enjoy a dry and stable night, with similar weather expected into the early morning.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
43°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
4.8 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
48°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:33am
Sunset
5:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 64°F 43°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 42°F Fog
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×