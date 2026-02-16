Home Weather 2/15/26: Overcast Evening with a Chilly 47°F, Winds at 9 mph

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, current weather conditions feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 47.3°F. Winds are presently blowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the county experienced much cooler conditions with a high of 50.2°F and a low of 46.4°F. Wind speeds reached up to 10.6 mph. Despite a 100% chance of precipitation, total recorded rainfall was 0.73 inches, primarily during periods of heavy rain throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady with a low around 46.4°F. Winds will continue to blow at speeds up to 9.9 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation drops significantly to 1%.

Residents should expect no further significant changes in weather conditions overnight, with calm and overcast conditions continuing into early tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
46°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
0.5 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.73 in
Now
47°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
5:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 50°F 46°F Rain: heavy
Monday 59°F 42°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

