2/15/26: Overcast Evening; Heavy Rain Earlier Today, Temp Nearing 49

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the local weather conditions show a temperature of 48.6°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 10.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 50.2°F and a low of 45.9°F. Despite a 100% chance of precipitation, the total amount recorded was 0.73 inches, primarily from heavy rain. Winds peaked at 10.9 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady, with a low near 45.9°F. Winds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 9.9 mph. There’s a minimal chance of precipitation at only 1%, with continued overcast conditions.

Residents should remain prepared for consistent overcast skies and breezy conditions, although significant precipitation is not anticipated for the remainder of the evening.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
46°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
0.5 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.73 in
Now
49°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
5:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 50°F 46°F Rain: heavy
Monday 58°F 42°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

