2/15/26: Overcast Evening; Heavy Rain Earlier Today, Temp Nearing 49

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the local weather conditions show a temperature of 48.6°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 10.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 50.2°F and a low of 45.9°F. Despite a 100% chance of precipitation, the total amount recorded was 0.73 inches, primarily from heavy rain. Winds peaked at 10.9 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady, with a low near 45.9°F. Winds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 9.9 mph. There’s a minimal chance of precipitation at only 1%, with continued overcast conditions.

Residents should remain prepared for consistent overcast skies and breezy conditions, although significant precipitation is not anticipated for the remainder of the evening.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 46°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 0.5 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.73 in Now 49°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 5:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 50°F 46°F Rain: heavy Monday 58°F 42°F Overcast

