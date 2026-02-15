Home Weather 2/15/26: Moderate Drizzle and 49°F in Williamson County, Heavy Rain Expected

2/15/26: Moderate Drizzle and 49°F in Williamson County, Heavy Rain Expected

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 49.3°F with an 8.3 mph wind and a moderate drizzle totaling 0.01 inches of precipitation.

Today, Williamson County has experienced a high of 50°F and is predicted to see a low of 45.3°F tonight. Winds have reached up to 11.4 mph with a 100% likelihood of precipitation, accumulating a total of 0.76 inches. Heavy rainfall has been the dominant weather feature throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain a steady low around 45.3°F under overcast skies. Wind speeds will continue up to 11.4 mph, but the chance of additional precipitation diminishes to 1%.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly for the persistent wind and residual wet conditions from earlier rainfall.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
45°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
0.5 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.76 in
Now
49°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
5:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 50°F 45°F Rain: heavy
Monday 58°F 42°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×