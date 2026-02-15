2/15/26: Moderate Drizzle and 49°F in Williamson County, Heavy Rain Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 49.3°F with an 8.3 mph wind and a moderate drizzle totaling 0.01 inches of precipitation.

Today, Williamson County has experienced a high of 50°F and is predicted to see a low of 45.3°F tonight. Winds have reached up to 11.4 mph with a 100% likelihood of precipitation, accumulating a total of 0.76 inches. Heavy rainfall has been the dominant weather feature throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain a steady low around 45.3°F under overcast skies. Wind speeds will continue up to 11.4 mph, but the chance of additional precipitation diminishes to 1%.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly for the persistent wind and residual wet conditions from earlier rainfall.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 45°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 0.5 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.76 in Now 49°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 5:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 50°F 45°F Rain: heavy Monday 58°F 42°F Overcast

