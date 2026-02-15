2/15/26: Moderate Drizzle and 49°F in Williamson County, Heavy Rain Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 49.3°F with an 8.3 mph wind and a moderate drizzle totaling 0.01 inches of precipitation.
Today, Williamson County has experienced a high of 50°F and is predicted to see a low of 45.3°F tonight. Winds have reached up to 11.4 mph with a 100% likelihood of precipitation, accumulating a total of 0.76 inches. Heavy rainfall has been the dominant weather feature throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to maintain a steady low around 45.3°F under overcast skies. Wind speeds will continue up to 11.4 mph, but the chance of additional precipitation diminishes to 1%.
Residents are advised to plan accordingly for the persistent wind and residual wet conditions from earlier rainfall.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|50°F
|45°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|58°F
|42°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter