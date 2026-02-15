Home Weather 2/15/26: Light Drizzle, High 56.8, Heavy Rain Expected Today

2/15/26: Light Drizzle, High 56.8, Heavy Rain Expected Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 48.9°F with a light drizzle falling, and winds are blowing at 8.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation accumulation thus far during the overnight hours.

Today, the weather is expected to deteriorate as a significant amount of rainfall, totaling about 1.39 inches, is anticipated. Throughout the day, the temperature will peak at 56.8°F, with winds reaching up to 12.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 100%, indicating that heavy rain is expected.

Tonight, the situation will stabilize somewhat, with temperatures expected to hover around 48.6°F. Winds will lighten slightly, maintaining speeds up to 9.9 mph. The chances of rain drop dramatically to 1%, with skies remaining overcast.

Residents should prepare for potentially disruptive weather conditions today due to the forecasted heavy rain. Adjust travel plans accordingly and stay updated as weather conditions develop.

Today's Details

High
57°F
Low
48°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
0.3 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 1.39 in
Now
49°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
5:28pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 57°F 48°F Rain: heavy
Monday 57°F 44°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

