2/15/26: Light Drizzle, High 56.8, Heavy Rain Expected Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 48.9°F with a light drizzle falling, and winds are blowing at 8.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation accumulation thus far during the overnight hours.

Today, the weather is expected to deteriorate as a significant amount of rainfall, totaling about 1.39 inches, is anticipated. Throughout the day, the temperature will peak at 56.8°F, with winds reaching up to 12.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 100%, indicating that heavy rain is expected.

Tonight, the situation will stabilize somewhat, with temperatures expected to hover around 48.6°F. Winds will lighten slightly, maintaining speeds up to 9.9 mph. The chances of rain drop dramatically to 1%, with skies remaining overcast.

Residents should prepare for potentially disruptive weather conditions today due to the forecasted heavy rain. Adjust travel plans accordingly and stay updated as weather conditions develop.

Today's Details High 57°F Low 48°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 0.3 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 1.39 in Now 49°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 5:28pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 57°F 48°F Rain: heavy Monday 57°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

