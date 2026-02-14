2/14/26: Partly Cloudy Early, Warmer Highs at 60; Chilly Valentine’s Evening at 49

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 34.3°F. Winds are gentle at 5.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Later today, expect temperatures to reach a high of 60.1°F with increasing cloud cover leading to overcast conditions. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 9.9 mph. There is a 44% chance of precipitation, although no precipitation is currently expected.

Tonight, the sky will clear up with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 48.7°F. Winds will decrease to around 7 mph. Conditions remain favorable for evening Valentine’s Day plans, with mainly clear skies complementing outdoor or travel activities.

Please stay updated on weather conditions if planning any activities or travel given the fluctuating chances of rain throughout the day.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 34°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 44% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 5:27pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 60°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 52°F 46°F Rain: moderate

Next 24 Hours

