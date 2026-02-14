Home Weather 2/14/26: Partly Cloudy Early, Warmer Highs at 60; Chilly Valentine’s Evening at...

2/14/26: Partly Cloudy Early, Warmer Highs at 60; Chilly Valentine’s Evening at 49

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 34.3°F. Winds are gentle at 5.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Later today, expect temperatures to reach a high of 60.1°F with increasing cloud cover leading to overcast conditions. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 9.9 mph. There is a 44% chance of precipitation, although no precipitation is currently expected.

Tonight, the sky will clear up with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 48.7°F. Winds will decrease to around 7 mph. Conditions remain favorable for evening Valentine’s Day plans, with mainly clear skies complementing outdoor or travel activities.

Please stay updated on weather conditions if planning any activities or travel given the fluctuating chances of rain throughout the day.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
34°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
44% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
5:27pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 60°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 52°F 46°F Rain: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×