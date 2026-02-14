2/14/26: Overcast Evening with Light Drizzle, 54°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 54.9°F. Winds are blowing at 8.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 59.2°F and a low of 32.9°F. Winds peaked at 11.8 mph, with a light drizzle adding up to a total of 0.04 inches of rain. There was a 53% chance of precipitation noted for the day.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 47.8°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with wind speeds continuing up to 11.8 mph. The chance of precipitation holds steady at 53%, and similar weather conditions are expected to persist into early tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
59°F
Low
33°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
53% chance · 0.04 in
Now
55°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
5:27pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|59°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|53°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter