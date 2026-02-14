2/14/26: Overcast Evening with Light Drizzle, 54°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 54.9°F. Winds are blowing at 8.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 59.2°F and a low of 32.9°F. Winds peaked at 11.8 mph, with a light drizzle adding up to a total of 0.04 inches of rain. There was a 53% chance of precipitation noted for the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 47.8°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with wind speeds continuing up to 11.8 mph. The chance of precipitation holds steady at 53%, and similar weather conditions are expected to persist into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 33°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 53% chance · 0.04 in Now 55°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 5:27pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 59°F 33°F Drizzle: light Sunday 53°F 47°F Rain: moderate

