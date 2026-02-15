2/14/26: Overcast Evening, Chilly at 49°F with Light Drizzle Earlier

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 49.6°F. Winds are steady at 9 mph, and there has been no precipitation so far tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 60.4°F and dipped to a low of 32.9°F. Conditions included light drizzle, with a total precipitation of 0.04 inches, despite a 73% chance of rain. Winds peaked at 11.7 mph throughout the day.

For those in Williamson County celebrating Valentine’s Day, the evening remains overcast, matching earlier conditions with no additional precipitation expected. Temperatures are steady and will likely hover around the current 49.6°F, with similar wind conditions. It’s a chilly evening for any outdoor activities or dinner plans, so a warm coat is advisable.

Looking ahead, tonight will continue to see overcast skies with a low near 49.5°F and winds up to 11.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 73%, suggesting that while additional drizzles may be minimal, carrying an umbrella for evening outings could be prudent.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 33°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 73% chance · 0.04 in Now 50°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 5:27pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 60°F 33°F Drizzle: light Sunday 57°F 47°F Rain: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email