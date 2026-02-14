2/14/26: Overcast and Cool at 60.8°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 60.8°F under overcast skies with a wind blowing at 10.7 mph. Precipitation is currently recorded at 0 inches.

Today, the temperature has reached a high of 59.9°F, surpassing the earlier anticipated high. The minimum temperature was recorded at 32.9°F early in the day. Wind speeds have reached up to 13.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, precipitation has remained low at a total of 0.05 inches, with a 54% chance of moderate drizzle continuing throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain relatively mild with a low of 47.7°F. Wind conditions will mirror those of the day, maintaining speeds of up to 13.6 mph. The chance of precipitation persists at 54%, with forecasts predicting light drizzle throughout the evening.

Residents and visitors of Williamson County should prepare for continued drizzle and overcast conditions, carrying appropriate rain gear and planning for potentially slick roadways during travel.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 33°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 54% chance · 0.05 in Now 61°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 5:27pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 60°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 53°F 47°F Rain: moderate

