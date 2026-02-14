Home Weather 2/14/26: Overcast and Cool at 60.8°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected

2/14/26: Overcast and Cool at 60.8°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 60.8°F under overcast skies with a wind blowing at 10.7 mph. Precipitation is currently recorded at 0 inches.

Today, the temperature has reached a high of 59.9°F, surpassing the earlier anticipated high. The minimum temperature was recorded at 32.9°F early in the day. Wind speeds have reached up to 13.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, precipitation has remained low at a total of 0.05 inches, with a 54% chance of moderate drizzle continuing throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain relatively mild with a low of 47.7°F. Wind conditions will mirror those of the day, maintaining speeds of up to 13.6 mph. The chance of precipitation persists at 54%, with forecasts predicting light drizzle throughout the evening.

Residents and visitors of Williamson County should prepare for continued drizzle and overcast conditions, carrying appropriate rain gear and planning for potentially slick roadways during travel.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
33°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
54% chance · 0.05 in
Now
61°F · feels 53°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
5:27pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 60°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 53°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours

