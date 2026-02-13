Home Weather 2/13/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 31.5°F Early Morning in Williamson County

2/13/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 31.5°F Early Morning in Williamson County

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, current conditions indicate a clear sky with a temperature of 31.5°F and a light breeze at 2.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Looking ahead for today, forecasts suggest a day characterized by overcast skies with temperatures rising to a high of 56.5°F and lows dropping near 30.9°F. Winds throughout the day will remain gentle, reaching up to 6.8 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Tonight, the sky will clear again with an expected low of 39.6°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 5.8 mph. Just as during the day, there is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can expect a calm weather day with stable conditions, transitioning into a clear and quiet night.

Today's Details

High
56°F
Low
31°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
5:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 56°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 62°F 36°F Rain: slight
Next 24 Hours

