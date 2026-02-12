2/12/26: Overcast and Cool at 51°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features overcast skies with a current temperature of 51.1°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle pace of 5.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s high is expected to peak at 52.3°F, with winds slightly increasing up to a maximum of 7.1 mph. The precipitation chance remains nearly negligible at 1%, maintaining dry conditions under persistent overcast skies. Tonight, the low will dip to around 35.6°F, and the sky will clear up. The winds will slightly decrease, hovering around 5.7 mph, with continued minimal chances of precipitation.

Residents can enjoy a calm and clear evening ahead, as the sky clears and temperatures maintain a cool but comfortable range. It’s an ideal weather condition for any late-day outdoor activities or plans.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 31°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 5:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 52°F 31°F Overcast Friday 56°F 32°F Overcast

