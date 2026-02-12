2/12/26: Overcast and Cool at 51°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features overcast skies with a current temperature of 51.1°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle pace of 5.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today’s high is expected to peak at 52.3°F, with winds slightly increasing up to a maximum of 7.1 mph. The precipitation chance remains nearly negligible at 1%, maintaining dry conditions under persistent overcast skies. Tonight, the low will dip to around 35.6°F, and the sky will clear up. The winds will slightly decrease, hovering around 5.7 mph, with continued minimal chances of precipitation.
Residents can enjoy a calm and clear evening ahead, as the sky clears and temperatures maintain a cool but comfortable range. It’s an ideal weather condition for any late-day outdoor activities or plans.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|52°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|32°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter