2/12/26: Clear Sky and Cooling Evening at 49°F with Light Winds

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 48.9°F, and a light breeze blowing at 2.9 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 52.5°F and dipped to a morning low of 31.1°F. Winds were breezy at times, peaking at 7.1 mph, but there has been no precipitation throughout the day under an overcast sky.

Tonight, the skies are expected to remain mainly clear with the temperature forecasted to go down to a low of 35.6°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, with speeds reaching up to 6.2 mph.

Residents of Williamson County can expect continued clear skies and mild weather conditions tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 31°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 5:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 53°F 31°F Overcast Friday 56°F 31°F Overcast

