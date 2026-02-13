2/12/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 38.5°F in Williamson County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 38.5°F. Winds are light at 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 52.5°F under clear skies, and the temperature dropped to a low of 31.1°F. The wind reached speeds of up to 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remained at 0% throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear conditions are expected to continue, with the overnight low forecasted at 36.5°F. Winds will remain light, reaching up to 5.1 mph. No precipitation is expected.

Residents of Williamson County can expect continued clear skies into the early morning hours, with temperatures gradually warming from the nighttime lows.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 31°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 59% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 5:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 53°F 31°F Clear sky Friday 57°F 31°F Overcast

