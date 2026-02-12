Home Weather 2/12/26: Clear Skies and Crisp Morning at 31.5°F, High of 50.7 Later

2/12/26: Clear Skies and Crisp Morning at 31.5°F, High of 50.7 Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a chilly temperature of 31.5°F. Winds are gentle at 2.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s forecast expects a high of 50.7°F and remains overcast throughout the day, with winds potentially reaching up to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at about 4%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the temperature is predicted to drop to a low of 35.6°F. The sky will continue to be overcast, and the wind speeds will decrease slightly to around 5.5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at 4%.

Overall, Williamson County experiences calm and clear conditions early this morning, with an overcast and cool day ahead. There are no weather alerts in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High
51°F
Low
31°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
5:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 51°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 32°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

