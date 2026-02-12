2/12/26: Clear Skies and Crisp Morning at 31.5°F, High of 50.7 Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a chilly temperature of 31.5°F. Winds are gentle at 2.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s forecast expects a high of 50.7°F and remains overcast throughout the day, with winds potentially reaching up to 7.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at about 4%, with no significant rainfall expected.
Tonight, the temperature is predicted to drop to a low of 35.6°F. The sky will continue to be overcast, and the wind speeds will decrease slightly to around 5.5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at 4%.
Overall, Williamson County experiences calm and clear conditions early this morning, with an overcast and cool day ahead. There are no weather alerts in effect at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|51°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|32°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
