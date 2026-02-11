Home Weather 2/11/26: Light Drizzle and 50°F, High of 60 Today with Moderate Rain...

2/11/26: Light Drizzle and 50°F, High of 60 Today with Moderate Rain Expected

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, current weather conditions show a temperature of 50°F with a light drizzle and winds blowing at 8.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded yet.

Today, residents can expect a high of 60.4°F and a low later tonight of 36.1°F. Winds could reach up to 13.9 mph during the day, with an 86% chance of moderate rain accumulating to around 0.44 inches. This represents a significant increase in rainfall compared to the current dry conditions.

For tonight, the sky is expected to clear up as temperatures drop to the nightly low of 36.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease significantly to around 4.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 0%.

Residents are advised to prepare for the wet conditions expected later today and carry appropriate rain gear. Although there are no official weather warnings at this time, it is beneficial to stay updated on the forecast, especially with the anticipated precipitation and changing wind conditions.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
36°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
86% chance · 0.44 in
Now
50°F · feels 46°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
5:24pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 60°F 36°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

