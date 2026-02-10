2/10/26: Overcast and Cool at 72.5°F, Winds up to 16.5 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 72.5°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 16.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature reached its peak at 72.5°F and is expected to drop to a low of 40.5°F by early evening. The wind has been prominent today, with gusts reaching up to 16.4 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remains low at 24%.

Tonight, the skies will remain overcast as the temperature is forecasted to decline to 58.6°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 11.2 mph expected. The probability of rain will continue to stay at 24%.

Residents should anticipate continued cloudy conditions tonight and into early tomorrow, with cool temperatures and minimal wind disruption.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 40°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 24% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:39am Sunset 5:23pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 73°F 40°F Overcast Wednesday 60°F 34°F Rain: slight

