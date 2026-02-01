2/1/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory for Middle TN, Overcast and 27.5°F

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.
A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is currently in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until noon CST Monday. At 5:05 PM local time, the weather in Williamson County is overcast with a temperature of 27.5°F and a northwest wind blowing at 5.2 mph. There has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 30.2°F and dropped to a low of 17.6°F, with wind speeds peaking at 10 mph. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and the chance of precipitation stayed low at 3%.
Tonight, the overcast weather will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 25.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 3%.
Residents are advised to take precautions due to very cold wind chills, which could go as low as 11°F. The advisory notes significant impacts, including the risk of hypothermia from prolonged exposure to these severe conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|30°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|41°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|32°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|35°F
|24°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|38°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|48°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|38°F
|24°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
