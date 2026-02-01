2/1/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory for Middle TN, Overcast and 27.5°F

By
Source Staff
-
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-02-01T17:20:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is currently in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until noon CST Monday. At 5:05 PM local time, the weather in Williamson County is overcast with a temperature of 27.5°F and a northwest wind blowing at 5.2 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 30.2°F and dropped to a low of 17.6°F, with wind speeds peaking at 10 mph. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and the chance of precipitation stayed low at 3%.

Tonight, the overcast weather will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 25.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 3%.

Residents are advised to take precautions due to very cold wind chills, which could go as low as 11°F. The advisory notes significant impacts, including the risk of hypothermia from prolonged exposure to these severe conditions.

Today's Details

High
30°F
Low
18°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
5:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 30°F 18°F Overcast
Monday 41°F 26°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 32°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 35°F 24°F Fog
Thursday 38°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 48°F 29°F Overcast
Saturday 38°F 24°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here