19 School Resource Officers Certified in Child Passenger Safety

WCS and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) are proud to share that 19 School Resource Officers (SROs) are now certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians.

The deputies completed a five-day course to earn the certification and are available during the school day to perform safety checks or assist with child seat installations.

As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, WCSO deputies will host a community car seat check on Saturday, September 27, from 9 a.m. until noon at Heritage Elementary School in Thompson’s Station. Families are encouraged to stop by for free safety inspections and installation support.

“This is a great service to the community provided by our school resource officers,” said WCS Director of Safety and Security Michael Fletcher. “It is just another way that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office serves our community.”

Certified SROs include:

Kristian Wernet – Arrington Elementary

Jonraymond Hollars – Westwood Elementary

Andrew Montgomery – Longview Elementary

Luke Fraley – Edmondson Elementary

Andrew Riney – Jordan Elementary

Robert Sandoval – Clovercroft Elementary

Norris Moorman – Kenrose Elementary

Rob Lea – Crockett Elementary

Allan Beckloff – Thompson’s Station Elementary

Kionna McGrail – Allendale Elementary

Christie Lewandowski – Amanda North Elementary

Matt Reese – College Grove Elementary

Scott Truesdale – Scales Elementary

Marco Coronel – Sunset Elementary

Steve Craft – Winstead Elementary

Michael Miller – Bethesda Elementary

Robert Stanley – Mill Creek Elementary

Kevin Teague – Creekside Elementary

Phillip Oden – Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email