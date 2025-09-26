19 School Resource Officers Certified in Child Passenger Safety

WCS and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) are proud to share that 19 School Resource Officers (SROs) are now certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians.
The deputies completed a five-day course to earn the certification and are available during the school day to perform safety checks or assist with child seat installations.
As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, WCSO deputies will host a community car seat check on Saturday, September 27, from 9 a.m. until noon at Heritage Elementary School in Thompson’s Station. Families are encouraged to stop by for free safety inspections and installation support.
“This is a great service to the community provided by our school resource officers,” said WCS Director of Safety and Security Michael Fletcher. “It is just another way that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office serves our community.”
Certified SROs include:
- Kristian Wernet – Arrington Elementary
- Jonraymond Hollars – Westwood Elementary
- Andrew Montgomery – Longview Elementary
- Luke Fraley – Edmondson Elementary
- Andrew Riney – Jordan Elementary
- Robert Sandoval – Clovercroft Elementary
- Norris Moorman – Kenrose Elementary
- Rob Lea – Crockett Elementary
- Allan Beckloff – Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Kionna McGrail – Allendale Elementary
- Christie Lewandowski – Amanda North Elementary
- Matt Reese – College Grove Elementary
- Scott Truesdale – Scales Elementary
- Marco Coronel – Sunset Elementary
- Steve Craft – Winstead Elementary
- Michael Miller – Bethesda Elementary
- Robert Stanley – Mill Creek Elementary
- Kevin Teague – Creekside Elementary
- Phillip Oden – Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
