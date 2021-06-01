19 Miles to Music Row Songwriter Night Returns

After a year of improvised events, the popular songwriter event 19 Miles to Music Row is back in person at Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin, 120 Aldersgate Way.

The free event takes place today, Tuesday, June 1 at 6:30 pm.

It’s the largest writers’ night in the nation that gives artists the chance to showcase their talent in front of someone who’s been there. All tucked away in the heart of Franklin, it’s a night out with songwriters and the hits that made them famous.

This month’s event features “Inside the Hits” with Pat Alger. Pat has 8 #1 hits to his name including several from Garth Brooks that you may recognize including “Unanswered Prayers,” “The Thunder Rolls,” “That Summer,” “What She’s Doing Now” and more. Pat is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010) and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

Other writers in the round include Mark Ham, Emily Summers, Duane Cliatt, and Teresa Guiday. Live Performance at Franklin First UMC at 120 Aldersgate Way in Franklin, Tennessee. Free to the community. Open seating and free parking. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 6:30 with our round, followed by “Inside the Hits.” https://franklinfumc.org/19miles/ #19Miles #downtownfranklin #livemusic

Find additional information on the 19 Miles website: https://franklinfumc.org/19miles