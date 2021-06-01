19 Miles to Music Row Songwriter Night Returns

By
Press Release
-
19 Miles to Music Row
photo from 19 Miles to Music Row

After a year of improvised events, the popular songwriter event 19 Miles to Music Row is back in person at Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin, 120 Aldersgate Way.

The free event takes place today, Tuesday, June 1 at 6:30 pm.

It’s the largest writers’ night in the nation that gives artists the chance to showcase their talent in front of someone who’s been there. All tucked away in the heart of Franklin, it’s a night out with songwriters and the hits that made them famous.

This month’s event features “Inside the Hits” with Pat Alger. Pat has 8 #1 hits to his name including several from Garth Brooks that you may recognize including “Unanswered Prayers,”  “The Thunder Rolls,”  “That Summer,”  “What She’s Doing Now” and more. Pat is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010) and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

Other writers in the round include Mark Ham, Emily Summers, Duane Cliatt, and Teresa Guiday.  Live Performance at Franklin First UMC at 120 Aldersgate Way in Franklin, Tennessee. Free to the community. Open seating and free parking. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 6:30 with our round, followed by “Inside the Hits.”  https://franklinfumc.org/19miles/ #19Miles #downtownfranklin #livemusic

Find additional information on the 19 Miles website:  https://franklinfumc.org/19miles

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here