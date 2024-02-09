18-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Shooting of Teens in Nashville School Parking Lot

February 9, 2024 – An 18-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of two teens in the parking lot of Meigs Magnet School on Ramsey Street in East Nashville on Thursday.

The victims are identified as Takeo Bills, 16, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, and Jalen McAdams, 17, of Franklin, Tennessee.

The investigation to this point shows that Bills and McAdams traveled together to the school parking lot in a white Nissan Altima at 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Already in the lot was a black Honda Accord containing Rico Doss, Jr., 18, and one other person. After the Altima parked next to the Honda, Doss and the other individual got into the back seat of the Altima. The two victims were shot.

Doss and the other person got out of the Altima and sped away in the Honda. McAdams died at the scene. Bills died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt.

A drug motive for the gunfire is under investigation.

During the night, detectives were able to track the movements of the Honda, including a brief stop at a nearby apartment complex. Further investigation at the apartment complex led to information identifying Doss as a potential suspect in the double homicide.

Doss was taken into custody early Friday morning at his apartment on Old Hickory Boulevard in Bellevue on an outstanding attempted criminal homicide warrant issued Thursday night related to last Saturday’s shooting of a 17-year-old on Westchester Drive. The investigation in that case shows that the victim was shot in the leg during a marijuana deal gone bad.

Detectives are continuing in their efforts to identify the person with Doss at Meigs School Thursday night.

Anyone with information about that person is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Source: MNPD

