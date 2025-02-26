18-Year-Old Charged After Alleged Threat Against Franklin High School

February 26, 2025 – An alleged threat made on social media towards Franklin High School has led to the arrest of a teen, according to WSMV. Officials at Franklin High School received reports of the alleged threat on Monday morning.

Court documents state that the 18-year-old student, Darren Oliver-Ayers, posted on Instagram sitting at a desk at the school with the caption saying, “When you answer a question in class and the teacher says ‘no not quite’ so now you gotta air the place out.” The student who reported the post advised the assistant principal that “air the place out” refers to using a gun to shoot up the location. Another unidentified male was seen in the post pointing two guns at the camera and firing them. The arrest affidavit says Oliver-Ayers was then seen in the post pretending to shoot guns without holding anything.

The student who reported the post due to the caption being, “Feb 26 #schoolmemes,” leading the student to fear that a shooting might take place on that date.

The 18-year-old has been charged with making a threat of mass violence.

