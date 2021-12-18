18 Places for Dining Out on Christmas Eve

Family in town this holiday? Why not ditch the cooking and go out for Christmas Eve dinner? We’ve put together this handy little list of places in Williamson County that will be open on Christmas Eve and their hours.

1. Amerigo -1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood. 615-377-7070. Open 11 am -3 pm.

2. Bucca di Beppo – 1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin. 877-955-2822 Open 11 am – 9:30 pm

3. McCreary’s Pub – 414 Main Street Franklin. 615-591-3197. Open 10 am-6 pm.

4. Cracker Barrel – 4210 Franklin Common Court, Franklin. 615-794-8195. Open 7 am – 2 pm.

5. California Pizza Kitchen – 1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin 615-614-8115. Open 11 am -8 pm.

6. The Cheesecake Factory – 1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin. 615-503-9726. Open from noon am -11 pm.

7. Granite City Food & Brewery – 1864 W McEwen Drive Franklin. 615-435-1949. Open from 11 am -6 pm.

8. Mere Bulles – 5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood. 615-467-1945 Open from 3:45 pm – 8:30 pm.

9. Del Frisco’s Grille – 207 Franklin Road, Brentwood (615) 928-6159 Open from noon – 8 pm.

10. Sperry’s Restaurant Cool Springs – 650 Frazier Drive, Franklin ( 615) 778-9950 Open from 11 am – 9 pm.

11. Stoney River – 1726 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin (615)778-0230 Open from 4 pm – 9:30 pm.

12. Fulin’s Brentwood – 782 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood (615) 377-9788. Open from 11 a – 9:30 p.

13. Bonefish Grill Cool Springs – 3010 Mallory Lane, Franklin (615) 771-1025. Open from 11 am – 8 pm.

14. Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Cool Springs 553 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin (615) 778-9111. Open from 11 am – 10 pm.

15. Condado Tacos– 4031 Aspen Grove, Franklin (615-807-2142). Open from 11 am – 5 pm

16. Perry’s Steakhouse -5028 Aspen Grove, Franklin (615-721-7781) Open from 10:30 am – 10 pm

17. Martin’s Bar-B-Que– 7223 Nolensville Road, Nolensville (615-776-1856) 2076 Wall Street, Spring Hill (931-486-8320). Open from 11 am – 3 pm

18. The Mockingbird Restaurant – 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill (931-487-9787). Open from noon – 4 pm.