Still need Valentine’s plans? 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails at the Harpeth Hotel is offering a prix-fix menu and wine tasting now through Saturday, February 15.
The dinner will be offered Thursday, February 13 – Saturday, February 15 for $95 per person (includes wine pairings) 6:30 p – 8 p. You can also enjoy live piano music on Friday, February 14 from 5 p – 8 p with Jim Hayden.
See the menu selection below. Call 615-206-7510 to make a reservation or use OpenTable.
First Course
AMUSE BOUCHE
Sauvignon Blanc, Orin Swift “Blank Stare”
Second Course
KALE AND ARUGULA SALAD
House Croutons, Pickled Onion, Radish, Herbs, Parmesan, Lemon Sherry Buttermilk Dressing
BAKED OYSTERS
Pickled leeks, Bacon, Preserved Lemon Mascarpone
LAMB MEATBALLS
Lamb Chopper Cheese, Mint, Sofrito
GRUYERE SOUFFLE
Beurre Blanc, Shitake Bacon, Fine herb
Chardonnay, Orin Swift, “Mannequin”
Third Course
CAULIFLOWER RISSOTO
Parmesan, Almonds, Giardiniera
SCALLOPS
Miso Butter, Corn, Farro, Fine Herb, Pickled Onion, Maitake Mushroom
DUCK
Foie Gras Brioche Pudding, Orange Port Rosemary Reduction
BEEF WELLINGTON
Truffle Potato Puree, Braised Root Vegetables, Wine Merchant Sauce
Cabernet Sauvignon, Orwin Swift “Palermo”
Bordeaux Blend, Orin Swift “Pappillon”
Fourth Course Duo
SMOKED VANILLA CHEESECAKE
White Chocolate Sauce, Raspberry, Hazelnut Cream
CHOCOLATE PAVLOVA
Macerated Berries, Ganache, Cashew Crumble
And for those looking for a staycation, The Harpeth Hotel is offering a leap year discount. Guests who book three nights at the hotel over Leap Day weekend (2/28-3/1) will receive the final night for just $29, as well as a $29 credit to the property’s signature contemporary restaurant, 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails.
Bonus: guests can enjoy all coffee and espresso drinks at the hotel’s McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions for just $2.29 during their stay. Book with the code LEAP over the phone (615-206-7510).