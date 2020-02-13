Still need Valentine’s plans? 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails at the Harpeth Hotel is offering a prix-fix menu and wine tasting now through Saturday, February 15.

The dinner will be offered Thursday, February 13 – Saturday, February 15 for $95 per person (includes wine pairings) 6:30 p – 8 p. You can also enjoy live piano music on Friday, February 14 from 5 p – 8 p with Jim Hayden.

See the menu selection below. Call 615-206-7510 to make a reservation or use OpenTable.

First Course

AMUSE BOUCHE

Sauvignon Blanc, Orin Swift “Blank Stare”

Second Course

KALE AND ARUGULA SALAD

House Croutons, Pickled Onion, Radish, Herbs, Parmesan, Lemon Sherry Buttermilk Dressing

BAKED OYSTERS

Pickled leeks, Bacon, Preserved Lemon Mascarpone

LAMB MEATBALLS

Lamb Chopper Cheese, Mint, Sofrito

GRUYERE SOUFFLE

Beurre Blanc, Shitake Bacon, Fine herb

Chardonnay, Orin Swift, “Mannequin”

Third Course

CAULIFLOWER RISSOTO

Parmesan, Almonds, Giardiniera

SCALLOPS

Miso Butter, Corn, Farro, Fine Herb, Pickled Onion, Maitake Mushroom

DUCK

Foie Gras Brioche Pudding, Orange Port Rosemary Reduction

BEEF WELLINGTON

Truffle Potato Puree, Braised Root Vegetables, Wine Merchant Sauce

Cabernet Sauvignon, Orwin Swift “Palermo”

Bordeaux Blend, Orin Swift “Pappillon”

Fourth Course Duo

SMOKED VANILLA CHEESECAKE

White Chocolate Sauce, Raspberry, Hazelnut Cream

CHOCOLATE PAVLOVA

Macerated Berries, Ganache, Cashew Crumble

And for those looking for a staycation, The Harpeth Hotel is offering a leap year discount. Guests who book three nights at the hotel over Leap Day weekend (2/28-3/1) will receive the final night for just $29, as well as a $29 credit to the property’s signature contemporary restaurant, 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails.

Bonus: guests can enjoy all coffee and espresso drinks at the hotel’s McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions for just $2.29 during their stay. Book with the code LEAP over the phone (615-206-7510).