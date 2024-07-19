1799 Kitchen & Cocktails Releases New Happy Hour and Dessert Menu

1799 Kitchen & Cocktails inside the Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin just released two new menu options.

The restaurant is also offering a new happy hour, available Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy discounted bites, draft beers, wine by the glass and specialty cocktails, including:

Steak Skewers with shishitos, wagyu fat potatoes and black garlic aioli

Spring + Stormy with cucumber + jalapeno infused 21 Seeds Tequila, lime, Ancho Reyes Poblano Liqueur and a Cruzan Black Strap Rum Float

Midnight Sun with Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, lemon, elderflower and house made butterfly pea flower and lavender syrup

If you are looking for a new dessert to try, a few sweet standout desserts have been added to the menu, which include:

Lemon Pana Cotta with strawberry gelee and elderflower pearls

Pecan + Coffee Crème Brûlée with espresso and a pecan cookie

Peach Cheesecake with Nilla Wafer crust, tarragon and mascarpone cheese

Visit the Harpeth Hotel at 130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin.

