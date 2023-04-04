17 Easter Egg Hunts Across Middle Tennessee

We’ve rounded up a handful of community Easter egg hunts happening this year. Know of an Easter egg hunt we missed? Send us the details here.
1Lucky Ladd Farms
Friday -Saturday, April 7-8, 11 am – 4 pm
4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Celebrate spring with the Easter Bunny as he gets things hopping around the Farm! This family-friendly event features all your favorite farm attractions, non-stop egg hunts, and you will meet some of our brand new sweet fuzzy baby animals. It’s an EGG-citing way to start the spring season! Easter Bunny meet-and-greets take place each hour throughout the event.
Purchase tickets here.
2Nashville Zoo
Saturday, April 8, 9 am – 4 pm
Nashville Zoo
3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Nashville Zoo’s annual spring celebration is back with egg hunts and Easter fun for children of all ages. With Covid safety precautions in mind, the Zoo will host 12 egg hunts on an egg hunt field larger than ever before. Other activities include keeper talks, animal encounters and animal egg hunts throughout the day around the park.
Reservations are required for everyone, including members, and capacity is limited, so we HIGHLY recommend purchasing your ticket or reserving your entry time as soon as possible. Entry times will sell out.
Purchase tickets here.
3Brentwood Library
Saturday, April 8, 1 pm – 2 pm
Brentwood Library
3109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Brentwood Library Easter egg hunt has returned this year on Saturday, April 8th.
4First Presbyterian Church Franklin
Saturday, April 8, 10 am
First Presbyterian Church
101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin
FPC is hosting an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 8. Ages infant to 8-years-old can participate in the free event.
5Underwater Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 8, 10 am
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro
Bring your basket or bag and see how many eggs you can collect! Children 3 and under must have a parent in the water with them. Personal flotation devices are required for those who cannot swim. Register ends on Friday, April 7th.
Find more information here.
6City of Lebanon
Saturday, April 8, 10 am
511 North Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon
City of Lebanon invites you to the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday April 8, from 10am-noon. There will be face painting, ring toss, jump ropes, carrot toss, selfie wall, and more.
7Great Harpeth Easter Egg Hunt
Sunday, April 9, 7 am – 8 am
Downtown Franklin
Tennessee’s only city-wide Easter Egg Hunt is back. The 2nd Annual Great Harpeth Easter Egg Hunt will start at 7am on Sunday, April 9th. This year’s prizes include Gift Certificates to 1799 and McGavock’s, Harpeth’s Signature Candles, A Free Night Stay at The Harpeth, and Much Much More. Twelve Golden Eggs will be hidden in Downtown Historic Franklin on Main Street and 1st-5th Avenues – One block off Main Street.
8Great Spring Art Hop/Easter Egg Hunt
Friday, April 7-Saturday, April 8, 9 am – 5 pm
Cheekwood
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Cheekwood will host its spring hop art event with nine oversized bunnies placed throughout the park. The Easter Egg hunts are returning this year beginning at 9:45 for three-year-olds until to ten years old. There will also be live entertainment and food trucks on hand.
Buy tickets here.
9Cedarmont Farm Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 8, 12:30 pm
2030 Cedarmont Drive, Franklin
Bring a picnic & blanket and join us and the Easter Bunny
for a lovely afternoon of egg hunting on the farm!
Egg Hunts will be divided by age group and in addition to candy-filled eggs, there will be a special prize egg hidden in each egg hunt area (prizes are from our amazing sponsors: We Rock The Spectrum Kids Gym, Nolensville Toy Shop & Soar Adventure Tower)
All proceeds from this event will be donated to TN Alliance for Kids.
Buy tickets here.
10First Baptist Hendersonville Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 8, 10 am
Sanders Ferry Park
513 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville
Feed Sumner invites the community to the First Baptist Hendersonville Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For guests who are in need of food, come early to Feed Sumner and then enjoy a great day with family on behalf of First Baptist Church Hendersonville.
More info here.
11Grove Church Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 8, 10 am
10543 Cedar Grove Rd, Smyrna
Fun for the whole family!
The Egg Hunt begins promptly at 10 am!
Details:
* Pictures with the Easter Bunny
* Photo Booth
* Free Food
* Prizes – Check in at the registration table upon arrival for a chance to win a prize!
Learn more here.
12First Free Will Baptist Church in Springfield Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 8, 10 am
811 16th Ave East, Springfield
Community Easter Egg Hunt for kids 0-12. Gather at 10 am. The egg hunt will begin shortly after.
More information here.
13Temple Baptist Easter Egg Hunt in White House
Saturday, April 8, 9 am
117 Marlin Rd, White House
Enjoy this free Easter egg hut, plus carnival snacks, inflatables & resurrection story
hunt at 10 am.
14Easter Eggstravaganza in Ashland City
Sunday, April 9, 11:30 am
Riverbluff Park
175 Old Cumberland St, Ashland City, TN 37015
Everyone is welcome!
Egg hunts begin every 30 minutes for all ages (11:30 | 12:00 | 12:30).
Preregister here.
Children should bring their own bag or basket to enjoy the full hunting experience. Upon arrival at Riverbluff Park, please proceed to the check-in station.
More information here.
15Provisions Farm Easter Egg Hunt, Chapel Hill
Saturday, April 8, 11 am – 3 pm
2041 TN-99, Chapel Hill
The owners of Provisions Farm (formally Red Cedar Farms) invite the community to their first event at the farm! They are merging their Kick-Off Party and Easter Eggstravaganza!
This is not a ticketed event!
There will be food trucks, vendors, music, egg hunt, pictures with the Easter bunny, games, and much more.
Come celebrate the Easter season with us, meet all the owners, and hear all the fun we have planned!
More information here.
16Kids Karaoke and Easter Egg Hunt, Columbia
Saturday, April 8, 2 pm
The Rebel Bar & Grill
307 Riverside Dr, Columbia
Come join the fun 2-5pm.
For a fun-filled day just for the kids.
The event includes karaoke, kids’ crafts, Easter Egg Hunt and face painting.
17Southern Rhythm Cattle Company Farm Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 8, 10 am – 2pm
13895 Lebanon Rd, Old Hickory
Anytime between 10-2 show up with your little ones and baskets.
Visit the different farm stations to gather your eggs. Take your time and take plenty of photos getting your eggs in unique ways. Turn your eggs in when you’re finished for a prize.
All animals will be available to pet. Barnyard games, play fort and swings will be out for free play. Lunch, snacks, and treats available to purchase.
Farm store open to shop.