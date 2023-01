Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD requests the public’s help locating 16-year-old Alicia Garcia, who left her home in Spring Hill either early this morning or late last night on Thursday, January 26, 2023

She is 5’5 and weighs 120 pounds. No clothing or vehicle description is available.

If you know where she is, please call our dispatch center at 931-486-2632 or submit an anonymous tip here.