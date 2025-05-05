14 Local Places to Grab a Margarita for Cinco de Mayo

By
Donna Vissman
-
mojosstacos
photo from Mojos Taco Facebook

It’s time to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, and what better way to do that than with a margarita? Regarding a margarita, it’s consistently been named one of the most popular cocktails. In no particular order, here are 16 local places to get a delicious margarita to celebrate the day.

1Mojo’s Tacos

230 Franklin Road, Franklin
2000 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompson Station
7263 Nolensville Road, Nolensville 

Located inside the Factory at Franklin, this locally-owned taco shop offers something for the whole family, a casual atmosphere with great food and drinks.

255 South

 

403 Main St, Franklin
7031 Executive Drive, Brentwood 

Relax in the rustic dining room at 55 South or at the bar and order a SŌL Margarita with Agavales Silver Tequila, Gran Gala, Agave, Lime.

3Garcia’s 

1113 Murfreesboro Rd #316, Franklin, TN 37064
1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1013, Franklin, TN 37064

Garcia’s is family-owned and serves fresh, flavorful dishes. Enjoy a classic margarita at Garcia’s.

4Sopapilla’s 

1109 Davenport Blvd, Franklin

Sopapillas offers eight margaritas, including their El Primo Margarita (Ocho Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, Fresh Squeezed Lime and organic agave nectar) and a Cucumber Margarita (100% Blue Agave Tequila, cucumber, lime organic agave nectar).

5Tupelo Honey

2000 Meridian Blvd #110, Franklin

El Jimador Silver tequila, Tupelo Honey-liqueur, house-made fresh sweet & sour and a chili-salt rim

6Pueblo Real/Tito’s 

Pueblo Real: 1340 West Main St, Franklin 

Tito’s: 4886 Port Royal #100, Spring Hill
4001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin (Berry Farms)

There’s something on the menu for everyone at Pueblo Real and Tito’s, so it’s a great place to get a margarita!

7Uncle Julio’s 

209 Franklin Rd, Brentwood (in the Hill Center)

Try The Swirl Margarita at Uncle Julio’s. The Swirl is a unique Uncle Julio’s signature, a delicious concoction featuring frozen margarita layered with homemade frozen sangria. The tasty layered treat is complemented with a single pink flamingo, just like the birds seen not far from the border, helping to make this drink the classic it was born to be. You can also order a classic margarita if that’s your thing!

8Scout’s Pub 

 

158 Front St Suite 120, Franklin (Westhaven)

Scout’s Pub is the perfect place to grab neighbors and friends for a Cinco de Mayo cocktail. Relax at the pub with a classic margarita from Scout’s Pub

9Acapulco

2001 Campbell Station Pkwy., Suite A1, Spring Hill

Acapulco takes pride in serving you the most authentic Mexican fare. No better way to spend Cinco De Mayo.

10Chuy’s 

3061 Mallory Ln, Franklin
100 E. Park Drive, Brentwood 

While Chuy’s is often referred to as “Tex-Mex”, their menu is made up of a combination of flavors, with recipes and ingredients from across New Mexico, Mexican border towns, the Rio Grande Valley, deep South Texas, Austin, and beyond. Chuy’s is a place the whole family can go and the adults can enjoy a refreshing margarita!

11Mexicali Grill

1724 Carothers Pkwy, Brentwood

The Mexicali Grill menu presents imaginative dishes from all regions of Mexico, using only specially selected imported spices for marinades and the fine hand peeled grilled chilies and tomatoes for sauces. Pair those with a margarita and you have a delicious meal!

12Casa Jose Mexican

3046 Columbia Avenue, Suite 110, Franklin

 This Franklin spot is celebrating Cinco De Mayo. Specials for the day haven’t been announced but you can count on a great margarita.

13Cinco De Mayo 

1010 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
4944 Thoroughbred Lane, Brentwood

The locally owned restaurant has two locations to enjoy a margarita this Monday. They offer take-out, and curbside.

14El Molcajete

3020 Belshire Village Drive, Spring Hill 

It’s one of the latest Mexican restaurants to open in Spring Hill. They offer a variety of margaritas. On social media, they shared, “We’re bringing the energy, the food, and the fun — all day long.”

