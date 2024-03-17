15th Annual Iron Fork Returns on April 4

Donna Vissman
photo from Iron Fork

The Nashville Scene’s 15th Annual Iron Fork, presented by US Foods, returns. Top chefs from Music City’s best restaurants will battle it out to vie for the coveted Iron Fork Champions trophy and entry to the 2024 World Food Championships on April 4th from 6 pm—9:30 pm at the Musicians Hall of Fame.

This year’s chef lineup includes three reigning champions, two new recruits, and one secret ingredient. Modeled after the popular Food Network television show Iron Chef, our chefs will have one hour to prepare a dish utilizing a secret ingredient to impress the guest judges.

Attendees of the event will enjoy unlimited food samples from local restaurants and a drink passport to try specialty cocktails, beer, and wine while watching the fierce competition. This ticketed, sell-out event benefits the Nashville Food Project and The Giving Kitchen. Chefs participating this year include Deb Paquette, etch and Etc. (2008 Iron Fork Champion), Hrant Arakelian, Lyra (2022 Iron Fork Champion), Charles Hunter III, The Salted Table (2023 Iron Fork Champion), Hadley Long, Margot Cafe , and Julio Hernandez, Maiz de la Vida.

Find tickets here. 

Donna Vissman is a Lifestyle Reporter, always on the lookout for what's trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment.
