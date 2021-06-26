$15k Reward Offered for Information on Who Murdered Jamarcus Esmon

On June 27, 2020, Jamarcus Esmon was murdered – gunned down on Edgewood Boulevard. He was 26.

With Esmon’s killer still at large, the reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of his killer has been raised to $15,000, thanks to Governor Bill Lee, who just added $10,000 to the $5,000 reward originally offered by Franklin Police. The additional reward money is thanks to the efforts of the District Attorney General, Kim Helper.

With $15k in reward money on the table, today, Franklin Police and Esmon’s family walked the neighborhood he was murdered in, hoping that their visit will encourage witnesses to come forward.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or submit your eTip here.