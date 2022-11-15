15 Places to Get Thanksgiving To-Go

If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you so you can spend more time with your family.
1Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant
For those that prefer to celebrate at home, let them handle the cooking with several popular holiday to-go offerings! Holiday to-go orders will not be available in Pigeon Forge or Cullman locations; however, both locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day for the family style meal.
To browse the menus for family-style meals, place your order or book your reservation, visit https://puckettsgro.com/
2Hattie Jane’s
Hattie Jane’s Creamery has the best variety of distinctly Southern scoops. With a combination of classic ice cream flavors like Chocoholic and Hattie’s Vanilla, seasonal flavors, as well as gluten-free and dairy-free options, there are pints perfect for all who gather around your Thanksgiving table. This November, seasonal flavors include Pumpkin Pie, Salted Caramel Coconut (GF, DF), Boozy Eggnog & Gingerbread Butter and Peppermint Cocoa.
Pick up pints for your holiday gatherings at any of their four scoop shops. To learn more or order online, visit https://
3Bishop’s Meat & Three
This meat and three in Franklin is the birthplace of Hattie B’s chicken but they’ve got you covered on Thanksgiving. To-Go feast feeds 12ppl ($110) and includes: 5 pounds Roasted Turkey Breast, 1 pan of Homemade Cornbread Dressing, Turkey Gravy (24 oz.), 1 Pan of a Bishop’s Signature Side, 12 Soft Rolls, and Cranberry sauce (24 oz.). Round out your holiday table with one of their pies — chess, chocolate fudge or pecan ($19) and a gallon of tea ($6). Order deadline is Nov. 15.
Pies, pans, and half pans of our savory sides can also be ordered. View the menu bishopsmeat3.com. Call or email to place your order 615-771-943 info@bishopsmeat3.com.
4Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel will offer Heat n’ Serve Family meals for Thanksgiving that go from your oven to table in 2 hours or less. Serves up to 10.
The meal comes with Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, Cornbread Dressing, Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish, choice of three country sides, Sweet Yeast Rolls, and Pumpkin Pie & Pecan Pie. Includes easy-to-follow heating instructions and recipes for leftovers.
Orders are available for pick up 11/19 – 11/26. A 24-hour notice is recommended for orders and is available while supplies last.
5Papa C Pies
Looking for that sweet treat at the end of the meal? Papa C Pies offers fresh-baked pies. From the favorite Ghiradelli chocolate pie, chess pie, apple pie, mixed berry, pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, and more. You can even order cinnamon rolls or choose from one of their quiche selections for a quick and easy breakfast. They are located at 99 Seaboard Lane just behind Costco from or call them at 615-414-3435 to place an order. Order early, as pie selections will be limited closer to Thanksgiving.
6Puffy Muffin
At Puffy Muffin in Brentwood, you can get everything from breakfast items, desserts, cornbread dressing, squash casserole, just not the turkey. Although online holiday ordering has closed, you can still stop by the store and shop their case of sweet treats or sides to add to your meal.
7Whole Foods
You can order a classic Thanksgiving dinner that serves eight people but they also have other options for your gathering this year. You can order sides, desserts, and more.
Place your order online here.
8Loveless Cafe
The Loveless Cafe Thanksgiving Meal Pack is sold out. Unfortunately, these popular packs sell out well before Thanksgiving; however, you can still order side items like hash brown casserole, macaroni and cheese, ham, and biscuits, and more.
Order online here.
9Miss Daisy’s Kitchen
The first lady of Southern cooking offers an extensive to-go menu from market macaroni and cheese to the ever-popular chicken salad. And don’t forget the desserts, of which there are several.
See the complete menu listing here.
10Daily Dish Cafe & Catering
From salad, turkey, ham, and traditional sides, and desserts thathth feed 10-12 people, Daily Dish Cafe & Catering is now accepting orders until November ,21st with pick-up on November 23rd.
Call 615-293-1128 to place your order or order online here.
11Martin’s BBQ
From small gatherings to large gatherings Martin’s is offering whole smoked turkey or half smoked ham, mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, sweet potato casserole, green beans, and dinner rolls. Deadline to order is by November 16th.
Place your order online here.
12Fresh Market
Fresh Market has several options for ordering meals. Order deadline is November 21, with pickup on November 22-24. Order online here.
They have ultimate meals, complete turkey, and sides. Or if you prefer a complete ham meal deal. If you need a turkey or just sides, those are also available.
13Perry’s Steakhouse
Perry’s has a family-style dinner complete choice of soup or salad, entree, with sides. You can add on prime rib and pumpkin cheesecake.
Orders are open now; pick-up dates are November 23-24.
Place your order here.
14 Barb-B-Cutie
Barb-B-Cutie is taking orders for Turkey breasts and all of the sides you need for your family meal. You can even pick up your order on Thanksgiving Day hot and take it right to the table. Call the Franklin location to place your order for a timed pick up at 615-794-9454.
15Sunda
Sunda’s East meets West Thanksgiving Dinner At-Home is back. Let Sunda do all the cooking with dishes like Roasted Turkey, Confit Turkey Legs, Shishito Mashed Potatoes, Street Corn Stuffing, and more On Thanksgiving Day, you just need to re-heat your order in the comfort of your home and enjoy!
*all dishes packaged and comes with re-heating instructions
Roasted Turkey Breast, Confit Turkey Legs and Adobo Pork Belly with our Asian-inspired side dishes Shishito Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Street Corn Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Buttered Rolls, Gravy and Apple Pie dessert.
Place your order by Nov. 17, pick up is Nov. 22-23. Order here.