14 Local Places to Celebrate National Margarita Day

Today, Feb 22, is National Margarita Day! When it comes to a margarita, it’s consistently been named one of the most popular cocktails. In no particular order, here are 15 local places where you can get a delicious margarita to celebrate the day.
1The Rutledge
105 International Drive, Franklin
This upscale restaurant in Franklin offers a new twist on a margarita. The Honey Lemon Margarita features tequila, honey, lemon, and bitters.
2Mojo’s Tacos
230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Located inside the Factory at Franklin, this locally-owned taco shop offers something for the whole family, a casual atmosphere with great food and drinks. Mojo’s Tacos will soon open a second location. Read more about that here.
355 South
403 Main St, Franklin
7031 Executive Drive, Brentwood
2086 Wall Street, Spring Hill
Relax in the rustic dining room at 55 South or at the bar and order a SŌL Margarita with Agavales Silver Tequila, Gran Gala, Agave, Lime.
4Garcia’s
1113 Murfreesboro Rd #316, Franklin, TN 37064
1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1013, Franklin, TN 37064
Garcia’s is family-owned and serves fresh, flavorful dishes. Enjoy a classic margarita at Garcia’s.
5Sopapilla’s
1109 Davenport Blvd, Franklin
Sopapilla’s offers 8 margaritas, including their El Primo Margarita (Ocho Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, Fresh Squeezed Lime and organic agave nectar) and a Cucumber Margarita (100% Blue Agave Tequila, cucumber, lime organic agave nectar).
6Soulshine Pizza
4021 Hughes Crossing #201, Franklin(Berry Farms neighborhood)
Made with fresh lime juice and agave. Top shelf Tequilas available featuring Casa Amigas Blanco, Anjeo Reposado and flavored with Cointreau.
7Tupelo Honey
2000 Meridian Blvd #110, Franklin
El Jimador Silver tequila, Tupelo Honey-liqueur, house-made fresh sweet & sour and a chili-salt rim
8Pueblo Real/Tito’s
Pueblo Real: 1340 West Main St, Franklin
Tito’s: 4886 Port Royal #100, Spring Hill
4001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin (Berry Farms)
There’s something on the menu for everyone at Pueblo Real and Tito’s, so it’s a great place to get a margarita!
9Uncle Julio’s
209 Franklin Rd, Brentwood (in the Hill Center)
Try The Swirl Margarita at Uncle Julio’s. The Swirl is a unique Uncle Julio’s signature, a delicious concoction featuring frozen margarita layered with home-made frozen sangria. The tasty layered treat is complemented with a single pink flamingo, just like the birds seen not far from the border, helping to make this drink the classic it was born to be. You can also order a classic margarita if that’s your thing!
10Scout’s Pub
158 Front St Suite 120, Franklin (Westhaven)
Scout’s Pub is the perfect place to grab neighbors and friends for a Cinco de Mayo cocktail. Relax at the pub with a classic margarita from Scout’s Pub
11Local Taco
146 Pewitt Dr, Brentwood
Local Taco is an eclectic and unique restaurant that embraces the simple pleasures of Tex-Mex, cuisine, the traditions and character of Southern food culture, and distinct flavors of the communities in which it resides. Nothing goes better with their variety of tacos than a margarita.
12Acapulco
2001 Campbell Station Pkwy., Suite A1, Spring Hill
Acapulco takes pride in serving you the most authentic Mexican fare. No better way to spend National Margarita Day.
13Chuy’s
3061 Mallory Ln, Franklin
While Chuy’s is often referred to as “Tex-Mex”, their menu is made up of a combination of flavors, with recipes and ingredients from across New Mexico, Mexican border towns, the Rio Grande Valley, deep South Texas, Austin, and beyond. Chuy’s is a place the whole family can go and the adults can enjoy a refreshing margarita!
14Mexicali Grill
1724 Carothers Pkwy, Brentwood
The Mexicali Grill menu presents imaginative dishes from all regions of Mexico, using only specially selected imported spices for marinades and the fine hand peeled grilled chilies and tomatoes for sauces. Pair those with a margarita and you have a delicious meal!