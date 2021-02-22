14 Local Places to Celebrate National Margarita Day

9 Uncle Julio’s

209 Franklin Rd, Brentwood (in the Hill Center)

Try The Swirl Margarita at Uncle Julio’s. The Swirl is a unique Uncle Julio’s signature, a delicious concoction featuring frozen margarita layered with home-made frozen sangria. The tasty layered treat is complemented with a single pink flamingo, just like the birds seen not far from the border, helping to make this drink the classic it was born to be. You can also order a classic margarita if that’s your thing!