14 Local Places to Celebrate National Margarita Day

Donna Vissman
Mojos Tacos
photo from Mojos Taco Facebook

Today, Feb 22, is National Margarita Day! When it comes to a margarita, it’s consistently been named one of the most popular cocktails. In no particular order, here are 15 local places where you can get a delicious margarita to celebrate the day.

The Rutledge
photo from The Rutledge

1The Rutledge

105 International Drive, Franklin

This upscale restaurant in Franklin offers a new twist on a margarita. The Honey Lemon Margarita features tequila, honey, lemon, and bitters.

Mojos Tacos
photo from Mojos Taco Facebook

2Mojo’s Tacos

230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Located inside the Factory at Franklin, this locally-owned taco shop offers something for the whole family, a casual atmosphere with great food and drinks. Mojo’s Tacos will soon open a second location. Read more about that here.

55 South

355 South

403 Main St, Franklin
7031 Executive Drive, Brentwood 
2086 Wall Street, Spring Hill 

Relax in the rustic dining room at 55 South or at the bar and order a SŌL Margarita with Agavales Silver Tequila, Gran Gala, Agave, Lime.

photo form Garcia Facebook

4Garcia’s 

1113 Murfreesboro Rd #316, Franklin, TN 37064
1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1013, Franklin, TN 37064

Garcia’s is family-owned and serves fresh, flavorful dishes. Enjoy a classic margarita at Garcia’s.

Sopapillas
credit- FB

5Sopapilla’s 

1109 Davenport Blvd, Franklin

Sopapilla’s offers 8 margaritas, including their El Primo Margarita (Ocho Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, Fresh Squeezed Lime and organic agave nectar) and a Cucumber Margarita (100% Blue Agave Tequila, cucumber, lime organic agave nectar).

Soulshine pizza
photo from Soulshine Pizza Factory Facebook

6Soulshine Pizza

 

4021 Hughes Crossing #201, Franklin(Berry Farms neighborhood)

Made with fresh lime juice and agave. Top shelf Tequilas available featuring Casa Amigas Blanco, Anjeo Reposado and flavored with Cointreau.

photo from Tupelo Honey Facebook

7Tupelo Honey

 

2000 Meridian Blvd #110, Franklin

El Jimador Silver tequila, Tupelo Honey-liqueur, house-made fresh sweet & sour and a chili-salt rim

tito
photo from Facebook

8Pueblo Real/Tito’s 

Pueblo Real: 1340 West Main St, Franklin 

Tito’s: 4886 Port Royal #100, Spring Hill
4001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin (Berry Farms)

There’s something on the menu for everyone at Pueblo Real and Tito’s, so it’s a great place to get a margarita!

Uncle Julio's
photo from Uncle Julio’s Facebook

9Uncle Julio’s 

209 Franklin Rd, Brentwood (in the Hill Center)

Try The Swirl Margarita at Uncle Julio’s. The Swirl is a unique Uncle Julio’s signature, a delicious concoction featuring frozen margarita layered with home-made frozen sangria. The tasty layered treat is complemented with a single pink flamingo, just like the birds seen not far from the border, helping to make this drink the classic it was born to be. You can also order a classic margarita if that’s your thing!

10Scout’s Pub 

158 Front St Suite 120, Franklin (Westhaven)

Scout’s Pub is the perfect place to grab neighbors and friends for a Cinco de Mayo cocktail. Relax at the pub with a classic margarita from Scout’s Pub

photo from Local Taco Facebook

11Local Taco

146 Pewitt Dr, Brentwood

Local Taco is an eclectic and unique restaurant that embraces the simple pleasures of Tex-Mex, cuisine, the traditions and character of Southern food culture, and distinct flavors of the communities in which it resides. Nothing goes better with their variety of tacos than a margarita.

photo from Acapulco Mexican Grill Facebook

12Acapulco

2001 Campbell Station Pkwy., Suite A1, Spring Hill

Acapulco takes pride in serving you the most authentic Mexican fare. No better way to spend National Margarita Day.

Chuy's
photo from Chuy’s Facebook

13Chuy’s 


3061 Mallory Ln, Franklin

While Chuy’s is often referred to as “Tex-Mex”, their menu is made up of a combination of flavors, with recipes and ingredients from across New Mexico, Mexican border towns, the Rio Grande Valley, deep South Texas, Austin, and beyond. Chuy’s is a place the whole family can go and the adults can enjoy a refreshing margarita!

photo from Mexicali Grill Facebook

14Mexicali Grill

1724 Carothers Pkwy, Brentwood

The Mexicali Grill menu presents imaginative dishes from all regions of Mexico, using only specially selected imported spices for marinades and the fine hand peeled grilled chilies and tomatoes for sauces. Pair those with a margarita and you have a delicious meal!

