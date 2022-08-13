14-City Fall Recruiting True Blue Tour Launches August 17 at MTSU

Middle Tennessee State University’s admissions team, top administrators and campus partners are preparing for another True Blue Tour, crisscrossing Tennessee and bordering states Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia to recruit prospective students.

Kicking off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with the Rutherford County student reception on campus in the Student Union Ballroom, 1768 MTSU Blvd., the tour features nighttime receptions to meet students and their parents and noontime luncheons to engage counselors and community college staff.

Recruiting high school and transfer students for 2023 and beyond, MTSU travels to eight other Tennessee cities — plus Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama (Oct. 11-12); Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, (Nov. 1-2); and Atlanta (Nov. 16) — to share about academic programs, financial aid, guaranteed scholarships, housing and more.

In Tennessee, MTSU visits Clarksville (Sept. 28), Nashville (Oct. 5), Johnson City (Oct. 19), Knoxville (Oct. 20), Memphis (Nov. 8), Jackson (Nov. 9), Williamson County (Nov. 14) and Chattanooga (Nov. 17).

All True Blue Tour and other special recruiting events are free, but admissions officials request prospective students and their families preregister. Walk-ups are welcome. Masks are optional, but not required.

President Sidney A. McPhee and Deb Sells, vice president of Students Affairs and vice provost for Enrollment and Academic Services, lead the team that includes staff, deans and other administrators, plus representatives from more than 20 departments prepared to answer questions and provide information for guests.

McPhee said he is “looking forward to meeting outstanding students and their parents on the tour this fall.”

“By going on the road each year to personally meet with these prospective students and their families, MTSU hopes to reinforce how much we want them to become members of our ever-growing Blue Raider family,” he said.

Sells said MTSU’s “delighted to be taking many remarkable faculty and administrators on the road again this year to meet with prospective students and their families. The True Blue Tour is the very best opportunity to meet locally with academic advisors, admissions and financial aid reps, and other departments to discuss whether MTSU might be your best fit for a college education.”

Sells added that “any high school-age student who is beginning their college search, as well as seniors who are finalizing their decision are welcome to join us. President McPhee will lead the program and we’ll bring video to introduce you to our beautiful campus, in case you have not visited Murfreesboro recently.

“Come see for yourself why the Princeton Review has named MTSU one of the best universities in America for three years in a row.”

Sharing McPhee’s and Sells’ enthusiasm for the upcoming tour, Tony Strode, associate director of undergraduate admissions, said “we cannot wait to be in a city near you and share all the great things MTSU has to offer, and very excited for the True Blue Tour and all the recruitment events we are hosting this fall.

“The recruitment staff is excited to be back on the road and meeting future Blue Raiders across Tennessee and surrounding states. The tour is such a unique event that we have at MTSU where prospective students can get all their questions answered about the university without having to leave their hometown.”

Strode said one of the best parts is the prospective students “have an opportunity to win scholarships awarded by the president just by showing up. We love seeing the excitement on students’ faces when they win a scholarship and are able to come on stage and share their story.”

McPhee also awards prizes and scholarships at the counselors’ luncheons.

Rutherford County College Night

MTSU annually hosts Rutherford County College Night, where about 50 colleges and universities gather to recruit prospective students. The free event will be held starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the Student Union Ballroom.

True Blue Preview

This fall, MTSU will hold True Blue Preview events Saturday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 5. Hundreds of prospective students attend to receive a hands-on view of all the campus has to offer. Go here to register for the free events.

The 2022 True Blue Tour Schedule

Aug. 17 — MTSU Student Union Ballroom, 1768 MTSU Blvd., Murfreesboro

Sept. 14 — Counselors/community college staff luncheon, SUB, Murfreesboro

Sept. 28 — Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champions Way, Clarksville, Tennessee

Oct. 5 — Millennium Maxwell House, 2025 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville, Tennessee

Oct. 11 — Marriott Birmingham, 3590 Grandview Pkwy., Birmingham, Alabama

Oct. 12 — The Westin Huntsville, 6800 Governors West NW, Huntsville. Alabama

Oct. 19 — Carnegie Hotel, 1216 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, Tennessee*

Oct. 20 — The Foundry at the Fair Site, 747 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee

Nov. 1 — Origin Hotel Lexington, 4174 Rowan, Lexington, Kentucky

Nov. 2 — Louisville Marriott East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky

Nov. 8 — Esplande Memphis, 901 Cordova Station Ave., Cordova, Tennessee

Nov. 9 — Jackson Country Club, 31 Jackson Country Club Lane, Jackson, Tennessee

Nov. 14 — Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, Tennessee

Nov. 16 — The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North, 7 Concourse Pkwy. NE, Atlanta, Georgia

Nov. 17 — Chattanooga Convention Center, 1 Carter Plaza, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Note: Counselor/community college staff luncheons begin at 12:30 p.m. local time; student receptions start at 6 p.m. local time

*— Student reception only