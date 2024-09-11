13-Year-Old Arrested For School Threats On Social Media

September 11, 2024 – A 13-year-old is facing charges after police say he made threats to several schools in middle Tennessee on social media.

Metro Nashville Police officers arrested the Madison Middle School 8th grader Wednesday afternoon.

Threats have been made at several schools over the past months, with three separate incidents taking place in Wilson County.

Authorities did not confirm which threats the teen is responsible for.

The teen is charged with making threats of violence against schools and false reporting of a threat.

