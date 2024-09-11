13-Year-Old Arrested For School Threats On Social Media

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
A threat reported through a 988 chatline led to heavy law enforcement presence at schools in the Watertown area on August 22 (Photo Source: Wilson County Schools)

September 11, 2024 – A 13-year-old is facing charges after police say he made threats to several schools in middle Tennessee on social media.

Metro Nashville Police officers arrested the Madison Middle School 8th grader Wednesday afternoon.

Threats have been made at several schools over the past months, with three separate incidents taking place in Wilson County.

Authorities did not confirm which threats the teen is responsible for.

The teen is charged with making threats of violence against schools and false reporting of a threat.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here