13 Terrifying Haunted Attractions in Middle Tennessee

Early haunted houses were often created by neighborhoods to amuse the local kids, then they became fundraisers for community non-profits. It was not until the opening of Disney’s Haunted Mansion in 1969 that anyone thought of them becoming a for-profit venture. Now they are part of the Halloween industry that brings in more than $12 billion per year.

Here are 13 haunted attractions in Middle Tennessee that are sure to give a rousing Halloween fright. They are all open through the end of October and some into early November.

1. Miller’s Thrillers

October 4, 10,11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 and November 1

1431 Carter’s Creek Pike

Columbia, Tennessee

https://www.millersthrillers.net/

A longtime favorite, it offers haunted woods, zombie hunting hayrides, game area and a bonfire. Tickets start at $15.

2. Nashville Nightmare

October 2-6, 8-12, 15-19, 22-26 and 28-31 and November 1-2 and 7-9



1016 Madison Square

Madison, Tennessee

https://nashvillenightmare.com/

One of the premier haunted houses in the United States. It offers multiple experiences and two hidden bars for those over 21. Tickets start at $19.99.

3. Bloody Acres Haunted Woods

Fridays and Saturdays through November 1



318 Big Station Camp Boulevard

Gallatin, Tennessee

https://www.facebook.com/BloodyAcresHauntedWoods/

Seventeen acres of horror with 23 different scenes with multiple rooms to make your nightmares real. They get up close and personal. Tickets start at $20. Cash only.

4. Tunnel of Terror at Camel Express Car Wash

October 11, 17-19 and October 24-26

379 Rockland Road

Hendersonville, Tennessee

https://www.facebook.com/thecamelexpress/

An intense experience in a confined space with strobes, creepy noises, live actors and more. Tickets are $25 per car. Event from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

5. Slaughterhouse

Friday, Saturday and Sunday through November 2, including Thursday, October 30

3455 Lebanon Pike

Hermitage, Tennessee

http://www.fullmoonslaughterhouse.com/

Established in 1986, this is the longest-running horror experience in Middle Tennessee. It is housed in an old theater complex. Tickets start at $ 35.

6. Deadland Haunted Woods

Fridays and Saturdays through November 1

7040 Murfreesboro Road

Lebanon, Tennessee

https://deadlandwoods.com/

Three different attractions at one location. Tickets start at $15 with a pass to do all three set at $40.

7. Raven’s Hollow Haunted Woods

Fridays and Saturdays through October 25, and October 27-30

563 East Main Street

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

https://ravenshollownashville.com/

Animatronic tableaus sure to haunt. One of the few attractions that will not scare children because no one jumps out at you. Adults are $18 and children $8.

8. Beast House

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October 26, as well as October 30-November 1.

3976 Dickerson Pike

Nashville, Tennessee

https://beasthouse.com/

A money-back guarantee to be frightened horror attraction. The Beast House is located in what is left standing of the original Isaac Kechem Mansion of the late 1890s. He brutally murdered his family and then committed suicide in 1899. Visitors roam the original hallways and rooms where Kechem lived and killed, experiencing a piece of Nashville history with an unmatched story of murder and betrayal.

Added this year, a second house called Chaos and other experiences. Tickets from $29.99 per person.

9. Devil’s Dungeon

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through November 1, except October 5

510 Davidson Street

Nashville, Tennessee

https://slashvillehaunts.com/

Devil’s Dungeon has been a Halloween attraction since 2000. It has become a Nashville staple, bringing immersive entertainment blending technology and actors. Tickets start at $29.99.

10. Twisted Nightmares Haunted House

Beginning October 10, Friday and Saturday nights through November 1

3908 U.S. 41

Pelham, Tennessee

A fundraiser for the Pehlam Valley Fire and Rescue, tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children.

11. Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods

Fridays and Saturdays through November 1

2311 Joe Brown Road

Spring Hill, Tennessee

https://www.creepyhollowwoods.com/

They’re baaaaack! Three attractions, a zombie maze and more. Tickets are $35 for all three attractions. Group rates are available.

12. Halloween Hollow Haunt

Fridays and Saturdays through November 1, plus October 19 and 26

14400 Old Baxter Road

Silver Point, Tennessee

https://halloweenhollowhaunt.com/index.html

This activity offers four haunted attractions, a fear zone and a fortune teller, as well as games and a not-so-scary maze for the wee ones.

13. Rigor Mortis House

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through November 2, except October 5

1030 Smithville Highway

McMinnville, Tennessee

https://www.rigormortishauntedhouse.com/

Billed as their biggest year ever, Rigor Mortis House has been voted the scariest haunted house in Tennessee by ABC news. There are multiple attractions under one roof with state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Tickets starts at about $22.

