13 Places to Order Thanksgiving To-Go

If your idea of the perfect holiday includes not cooking in the kitchen all day, we’ve found these places that will gladly cook for you so you can spend more time with your family.
1. Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant
The Puckett’s Gro. holiday catering menu entrée options include smoked, roasted or fried turkeys and bone-in chicken breasts, smoked spiral ham, and the restaurant’s signature slow-smoked beef brisket, cherry wood-smoked pulled pork and smoked baby back ribs. Seasonal sides like cornbread dressing, corn pudding, green bean, sweet potato or broccoli and rice casserole, giblet gravy and more to complement the selection of proteins, with homemade pumpkin or maple pecan pie and peach or apple cobbler rounding out the menu.
The full menu is online at Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant and orders can be placed by phone: downtown Franklin (615) 794-5527, downtown Nashville (615-770-2772), downtown Columbia (931-490-4550), downtown Murfreesboro (629-201-6916). Orders are accepted until November 23.
2. Bishop’s: Meat & Three
This meat and three in Franklin is the birthplace of Hattie B’s chicken but they’ve got you covered on Thanksgiving. Their to-go holiday feast feeds 7-9 people ($95) and includes:
Roasted Turkey or Glazed Ham, 1 Signature Side, Cornbread Dressing & Turkey Gravy,Dozen Yeast Rolls, and Cranberry sauce.
Pies, pans and half pans of our savory sides can also be ordered. View the menu bishopsmeat3.com. Call or email to place your order 615-771-943 [email protected] Deadline is November 21.
3. Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel will offer Heat n’ Serve Family meals for Thanksgiving that go from your oven to table in 2 hours or less. Serves up to 10.
The meal comes with Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, Cornbread Dressing, Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish, choice of three country sides, Sweet Yeast Rolls, and Pumpkin Pie & Pecan Pie. Includes easy-to-follow heating instructions and recipes for leftovers.
Orders are available for pickup 11/23 – 11/24. A 24-hour notice is recommended for orders and available while supplies last.
4. Papa C Pies
Looking for that sweet treat at the end of the meal? Papa C Pies offers fresh baked pies. From the favorite Ghiradelli chocolate pie, chess pie, apple pie, mixed berry, pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, and more. You can even order cinnamon rolls or choose from one of their quiche selections for a quick and easy breakfast. They are located at 99 Seaboard Lane just behind Costco from or call them at 615-414-3435 to place an order. Order early, as pie selections will be limited closer to Thanksgiving.
5. Puffy Muffin
At Puffy Muffin in Brentwood, you can order everything from breakfast items, desserts, cornbread dressing, squash casserole, just not the turkey. Online holiday ordering is now open until November 15th at 6 p.
See the complete menu here, then place your order online or call 615-373-2741.
6. Whole Foods
You can order a classic Thanksgiving dinner that serves eight people but they also have other options for your gathering this year. You can order sides, desserts, and more.
Place your order online here.
7. Loveless Cafe
ORDERING FOR LOVELESS CAFE MEAL PACKS ARE SOLD OUT
The Loveless Cafe Thanksgiving Meal Pack is a seriously good deal for a seriously good meal. They cook and carve the turkey for you, along with a selection of their made-from-scratch sides. All you have to do is submit the order, pick up from the Loveless Barn, heat everything at home and dig in.
Even though the meal packs are sold out. You can still purchase side items like hash brown casserole, macaroni and cheese, ham, and biscuits, and more. Order online here.
8. Miss Daisy’s Kitchen
The first lady of Southern cooking offers an extensive to-go menu from market macaroni and cheese to the ever-popular chicken salad. And don’t forget the desserts, of which there are several.
See the complete menu listing here.
9. Daily Dish Cafe & Catering
From goat cheese and strawberry salad, turkey, ham, and traditional sides, and desserts that feed 10-12 people, Daily Dish Cafe & Catering is now accepting orders until November 23th with pick-up on November 25.
Call 615-293-1128 to place your order or order online here.
10. Chef Beanie
You can order all of your favorite side dishes from Chef Beanie. Choose from smoked gouda mac n cheese, hashbrown casserole, sweet potato casserole and more. Dessert choices include pies and banana pudding, and cookies.
Visit their location at 301 Lewisburg Pike Franklin to order or place your order online here.
11. Jack of Hearts BBQ
The locally owned bbq joint in Spring Hill is offering smoked turkey breast for Thanksgiving. You can call to place your order at 931-451-7887 or visit their location at 5343 Main Street, Spring Hill.
12. Pies by Gigi
Pies by Gigi in Brentwood is offering everything but the turkey for Thanksgiving from pies, sides of kale salad, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, and cinnamon rolls. Each of the sides they offer feed 4-6 people If you order 3 or more sides, you will receive free yeast rolls. Order deadline is November 24th. Place your order here.
13. Fresh Market
Fresh Market has several options for ordering meals. Order deadline is November 21, with pickup on November 23. Order online here.
- Ultimate Holiday Meal, serves 12-14 guests ($159.99, approximately $11.43 per person): Includes a 10-12lb fully-cooked Turkey, 3.5lbs Boneless Sliced Ham, 4lbs Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, 3lbs Traditional Herb Stuffing, 30oz Homestyle Turkey Gravy, 2lbs Corn Souffle, 2lbs Green Bean Medley, 16oz Cranberry Relish with Walnuts, 24 Golden Dinner Rolls and a Colonial Apple Pie.
- Traditional Holiday Meal, Serves 8-10 guests ($79.99, approximately $8.00 per person): Includes a 10-12lb fully-cooked Turkey, 30oz Homestyle Turkey Gravy, 3lbs Traditional Herb Stuffing, 3lbs Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, 16oz Cranberry Relish with Walnuts and 12 Golden Dinner Rolls.
- Essential Holiday Meal, Serves 3–5 guests ($59.99, approximately $12 per person): Includes a 2.5lb fully-cooked Turkey Breast, 30oz Homestyle Turkey Gravy, 2lbs Traditional Herb Stuffing, 2lbs Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, 1lb Green Bean Medley, and 8oz Cranberry Relish with Walnuts.
- Holiday Ham Meal, Serves 8-10 guests ($89.99, approximately $9.00 per person): Includes a 9lb Spiral Sliced Honey Ham, 2.5lbs White Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes, 2.5lbs Green Bean Medley, 2.5lbs Roasted Butternut Squash with Pecans and Cranberries, 16oz Cranberry Relish with Walnuts, and 12 Golden Dinner Rolls.
- Essential Ham Meal, Serves 3–5 guests ($59.99, approximately $12 per person): Includes a 3.5lb Boneless Sliced Ham, 1.5lbs White Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes, 1.5lbs Butternut Squash with Pecans and Cranberries, 1.5lbs Green Bean Medley, and 8oz Cranberry Relish with Walnuts.