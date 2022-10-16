13 Classic Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween

While there have been many great horror tales put on film in recent years, going back to some famous and some not so well know horror films from years past can be spine-tingling. What makes them timeless is often the way the director uses light and shadow or visual deceit to lead the audience along until the final denouement. Some are slasher films, some use psychological twists to amp-up the fear factor. But all of these older films have used effects that modern directors have learned from.

On the internet, there are many lists of the best horror films, and there are sure to be disagreements about which is the best. Each connoisseur of terror has their own “thing” that makes their blood run cold. Here are 13 films, all made before 1990 that make it on many lists of the best for various reasons. But mostly because they stay with you long after the last credit rolls.