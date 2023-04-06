12th Annual Raiders’ Choice Awards Set for April 27

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee athletic department is proud to announce the 12th Annual Raiders’ Choice Awards, a year-end Academy Awards style show recognizing the athletic and academic achievements of the Blue Raider student-athletes for the 2022-23 academic year.

The blue carpet event will be held Thursday April 27 at the MTSU Tucker Theater and is open to the public with a limited number of complimentary tickets available to BRAA members at the $750 annual giving level or above. Fans can request tickets immediately through the BRAA office at 615-898-2210.

The blue carpet celebration begins at 6 p.m. with the awards presentation getting underway at 7 p.m.

The 2023 RCA’s will be broadcast on Facebook.com/BlueRaiderAthletics, YouTube.com/GoBlueRaidersTV and TrueBlue TV.

Twelve different awards will be presented throughout the evening with three voted upon by fans via GoBlueRaiders.com linked ballots. The live web voting will begin Monday, April 17 and run through Friday, April 21.

Fans will have the chance to voice their opinion for the Play of the Year, Performance of the Year and the Game/Event of the Year.

Other categories of awards include the Making a Difference Award, Male/Female Newcomer of the Year, the Male and Female Breakout Player of the Year, and the Male/Female Athlete of the Year.

Also, the President’s Award will be announced, All-America student-athletes will be honored and the Academic Achievement Awards and Highest Team GPA Award will be recognized.