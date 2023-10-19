128 Nogs Garden: Must-See Home Nestled on 1.7 Acres For Sale

Located between Gallatin and Hendersonville, 128 Nogs Garden provides quiet, suburban living while still in close proximity to Nashville. With five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and a large backyard, it’s the perfect family home, providing you with lots of space for everyone!

Right when you step into the home, you are greeted with high ceilings, an open floor plan, and lots of natural light. There are windows throughout the home, creating a bright, open space.

An Entertainer’s Dream

With the home’s size and features, it’s the perfect space if you love to host. Invite family and friends over for your annual Christmas party or host a backyard barbecue. The large, open floorplan from the dining room, kitchen, and living room provides ease to guests as they meander about your home during any event you may be hosting. There are multiple entry points to the back porch for any outdoor events. There is also a bar area, perfect for showing off your bartender skills to your guests.

Primary Suite

The primary bedroom includes a large room, a gorgeous en suite bathroom, and two walk-in closets. The bedroom includes a sitting area with a fireplace off the side and plenty of room for a king-sized bed.

The en suite bathroom has two sinks with separate storage underneath both, a separate vanity, a stand-alone bathtub, and a shower with two shower heads. Off to the side are two separate walk-in closets with lots of space in both.

Backyard Living

While the home already has a gorgeous back porch, the large backyard makes it the perfect home to do your outdoor living the way you want! Already included on the porch is a built-in outdoor kitchen, a TV that will remain, and plenty of room for seating, a table, and even a firepit!

With the large backyard, there are endless possibilities to make the space your own. You can opt to add a pool, perfect for summer in Tennessee. Now is the ideal time to purchase the home and get started on a pool so it is ready for next summer! Another option for your backyard is a garden area to grow your own fruit and produce for cooking. If you have young children, a swing set or a treehouse can keep them occupied and get them outside. Make this backyard your own!

Additional Features

The rest of the home has four other bedrooms, an office, a gym, a large laundry room, a hidden bookcase entry into the bonus room, a 4-car garage, a fenced-in backyard extending beyond the fence, and more! A smart house system is installed for lights, music, and other electronics.

The home is just down the street from Kroger and an easy drive to many local and chain restaurants. The house is zoned for Jack Anderson Elementary, Station Camp Middle School, and Station Camp High School, all an easy drive or even a quick bike ride as they get older.

Susan Gregory

If you’re interested in purchasing 128 Nogs Garden in Gallatin or any other home in middle Tennessee, reach out to Susan Gregory, one of the top realtors in the area! Whether you are buying or selling, working with Susan Gregory means you’re working with the best!