12 Years and 10,000+ Customers | Roof Doctors, LLC

Since May 2009, Roof Doctors, LLC has serviced commercial and residential roofing clients throughout Middle Tennessee with expertise and first-class customer service. Under the leadership of Dustin Perry, original owner, Roof Doctors has prioritized quality of materials and skilled production teams.

Quality Work & Customer Service

“We have on-site field supervisors who make sure every single project is done correctly,” says Perry. “We don’t subcontract out jobs, but keep them in-house so we can ensure top quality.”

New customers are typically introduced to Roof Doctors by meeting with Mike Suddoth, Service Director, who leads service and repair work. In his fifth year at Roof Doctors, Suddoth brings nearly 30 years of residential and commercial roofing experience to the company.

Business Development Manager Jessica Cline ensures clients are taken care of every step of the way. Cline has developed hundreds of relationships with satisfied customers over the last five years.

The Roof Doctors team is also known for transparency with clients. “We are full-disclosure with our customers,” says Perry. “We provide our customers with daily project progress reports, pictures, and descriptions of any issues we run into. The customer knows everything we know.”

2021 Supply Chain Disruptions

Like every part of the construction industry, the roofing materials supply chain has been disrupted in 2021. “Everybody is going to have to wait,” Perry says. “It’s not a Roof Doctors problem or a specific supply house problem. It’s a problem affecting the entire industry across the nation.”

If you plan on needing a new roof within the next year, Roof Doctors recommends reaching out now to get materials ordered. “First-come, first-serve,” is how Perry describes the current state of the roofing business.

“If you go with a standard black or weathered wood roof shingle, you can still get it installed within 2-4 weeks of placing your order. If you go with a less conventional color, you could be waiting several months,” he says.

Residential Roofing in Middle Tennessee

Whether you’re due for a new roof or just need an inspection and possible repair, Roof Doctors is ready to help. In addition to standard asphalt shingles, Roof Doctors excels in metal roofs (standing seam roofs), slate roofs, and copper roofs. Learn more about residential roofing services.

Call Roof Doctors for Roof Repair and Replacement

If your roof needs repair or possible replacement, 24/7 help is just a phone call away. Call (844) 405-3257 or 1-844-40-LEAKS or contact Roof Doctors online. Roof Doctors is an all-in-one service provider for complete roof and gutter solutions.

