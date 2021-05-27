12 Things to Do Memorial Day Weekend

Looking for something to do this Memorial Weekend? Check out our list of ideas.
1Family Fun at the Soundwaves Waterpark
Sound Waves, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
The latest addition to the Opryland Resort is the 111,000 square foot SoundWaves water park featuring water rides, cabana rentals and even an arcade. This will bring joy to the entire family as you play and bond over the long weekend.
Find more information here.
2Nashville KOA Resort
2626 Music Valley Drive, Nashville
The best of Nashville glamping, the Nashville KOA Resort will leave your family with memories to last a lifetime. Bring your own tent or RV or stay in one of the many cabin options that feature electricity, beds and even private bathrooms while you enjoy the best of the local outdoor world.
Find more information here.
3Take a Roadtrip
Head to a nearby city for a day or the weekend to experience new foods, things to do and scenery. Take a look at these Tennessee State Parks road trip ideas that includes information for visiting Gatlinburg and Chattanooga.
4Take a Hike!
Middle Tennesee has some of the most beautiful trails to hike and enjoy our natural world. Reconnect with nature by taking one of these 10 hiking trails.
5Visit Cheekwood’s Nature POP! Experience
Sean Kenney’s Nature POP! Experience is an incredible display of art and creativity. It features 38 sculptures made from 800,000 LEGO® bricks. This experience is great for all ages to enjoy and will inspire the artist in you.
Find more information here.
6Tennessee Renaissance Festival
May 29, 30, plus Memorial Day, May 31, 10am – 6:00pm
2124 New Castle Road, Arrington
It’s the last weekend for the Tennessee Renaissance Festival in Arrington. You can visit Castle Gwynn gardens & grounds, shop the village marketplace with its array of items from silks to swords and gems to jewels and enjoy man-powered rides, games of skill, food and beverages, and so much more.
Find more information here.
7Memorial Day Event in Spring Hill
Friday, May 28, 5 pm
Fischer Park at Port Royal, 4285 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
Join the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Spring Hill Parks and Recreation to honor our fallen heroes with patriotic music and recognition of our five branches of service. Guests will be Mayor Jim Hagaman and State Representative Scott Cepicky.
8Memorial Day Service in Franklin
Monday, May 31, 10 am
Five Points, Downtown Franklin
Each Memorial Day, Williamson County provides a Memorial Day service downtown Franklin at Five Points with special speakers and remembering those who served from Williamson County.
9Visit a Historic Site
Memorial Day is a sacred day when the United States celebrates the people who died while serving in our country’s armed forces.
Honor Memorial Day by visiting a local historic site, such as The Carter House or Carnton Plantation in Franklin or head to Nashville and see The World War II Memorial. These are just a few options. Click here to read our list of suggested historic sites to visit. These places will educate, inform and help you to reflect on our nation’s history this Memorial Day.
10Williamson County Pools & Splash Pads
Kick off the official start of summer with a dip in the pool or hang out at a local splash pad.
Locations of local outdoor pools and splash pads.
Fairview Recreation Complex (Outdoor Pool), 2714 Fairview Blvd.
Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd. *Outdoor Pool + Splash Park
Indoor Sports Complex Splash Park in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way
Longview Recreation Center (Outdoor Pool) at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.
Williamson County Recreation Complex (Outdoor Pool) at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.
Modified hours of operation for the outdoor pools and splash pads above are:
Through May 30: Splash Parks only, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Splash Parks and Outdoor Pools, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. All outdoor pools and splash parks will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 from 10 a .m. to 4 p.m.
Fischer Park Splash Pad at Port Royal, 4285 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
Open daily from 10am – 7pm starting the Saturday before Memorial Day; free and open to the public
11Ryman Auditorium Community Day
116 5th Avenue North, Nashville
Sunday, May 30, 9 am – 4 pm
Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium announced its annual Ryman Community Day will take place Sunday, May 30, a day when Tennessee residents are invited to experience the Ryman’s daytime tour experience free of charge. Presented by PNC Bank and supporting partners Farm Bureau Health Plans, Hiller, and Nissan, complimentary self-guided tours will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with the presentation of a valid Tennessee state ID at the Ryman box office.
12Mule Fest 2021
Friday, May 28 – Saturday, May 29
Downtown Columbia
Check out the First Annual Maury County Mulefest. It begins Friday, May 28th at 6 pm with a free concert by Trace Adkins. Then on Saturday, May 29th there will be Food, Live Music, Local Artists, Military Tributes, a hometown parade, pageant, community fellowship, and more.