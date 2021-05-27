12 Things to Do Memorial Day Weekend

9 Visit a Historic Site

Memorial Day is a sacred day when the United States celebrates the people who died while serving in our country’s armed forces.

Honor Memorial Day by visiting a local historic site, such as The Carter House or Carnton Plantation in Franklin or head to Nashville and see The World War II Memorial. These are just a few options. Click here to read our list of suggested historic sites to visit. These places will educate, inform and help you to reflect on our nation’s history this Memorial Day.