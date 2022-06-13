12 Men Charged in Nashville Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation

(June 10) METRO POLICE – A two-day undercover operation on Wednesday and Thursday by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, resulted in the following ten men being charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act:

Jerson Calderon, 38, of Nashville;

Ismir Mustafic, 19, of Bowling Green;

Tyrice Jackson, 45, of Phenix, Alabama;

Guman Rai, 32, of Nashville;

Maynor Garcia, 41, of Nashville;

Hastings Cargile, 44, of Nashville;

Quadreon France, 27, of Murfreesboro;

John C. Gooch Jr., 52, of Nashville;

Douglas Yanes-Eli, 22, of Nashville;

Christopher Falcon, 30, of Nashville.

The men arrived at a Nashville hotel in response to internet ads posted by undercover officers who portrayed themselves as juvenile females.

In a second operation targeting persons trafficking victims for commercial sext acts, two men, Jarvis Lamar Jones, 34, of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Keeden Montgomery, 25, of Memphis, were each charged with promoting prostitution.

Additionally, Jones is charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun and drug possession with intent to sell. Recovered from Jones and his vehicle were 5.5 grams of cocaine, 4.4 grams of heroin, 14 OxyContin pills, 9 grams of marijuana, 95 ecstasy pills, and one firearm.

Five women who responded to ads from undercover detectives were offered services from End Slavery Tennessee and Thistle Farms personnel and released.