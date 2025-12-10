12/9/25: Overcast Evening at 40°F with Winds Up to 12 mph, Dry Conditions

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 39.9°F with an overcast sky and wind speeds reaching up to 12 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 47.8°F and dipped to a low of 25.9°F. The area experienced similar wind speeds as this evening, up to 11.6 mph, with a nearly negligible chance of precipitation at 1%. The skies remained consistently overcast throughout the day.

Looking ahead, tonight the temperature is expected to lower slightly to 38.3°F. The wind will maintain a steady pace, topping out at 11.6 mph. The sky is forecasted to turn partly cloudy as the night progresses, with a 0% chance of precipitation. No weather warnings or alerts have been issued for the area.

Residents and visitors should prepare for a mild and dry night ahead in Williamson County.

Today’s Details

High
48°F
Low
26°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 48°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 50°F 34°F Overcast
Thursday 42°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 48°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 37°F 22°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 20°F Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours

