12/9/25: Overcast Evening at 40°F with Winds Up to 12 mph, Dry Conditions

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 39.9°F with an overcast sky and wind speeds reaching up to 12 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 47.8°F and dipped to a low of 25.9°F. The area experienced similar wind speeds as this evening, up to 11.6 mph, with a nearly negligible chance of precipitation at 1%. The skies remained consistently overcast throughout the day.

Looking ahead, tonight the temperature is expected to lower slightly to 38.3°F. The wind will maintain a steady pace, topping out at 11.6 mph. The sky is forecasted to turn partly cloudy as the night progresses, with a 0% chance of precipitation. No weather warnings or alerts have been issued for the area.

Residents and visitors should prepare for a mild and dry night ahead in Williamson County.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 26°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 50°F 34°F Overcast Thursday 42°F 31°F Overcast Friday 56°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 48°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 37°F 22°F Overcast Monday 40°F 20°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email