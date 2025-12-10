12/9/25: Overcast Evening at 40°F with Winds Up to 12 mph, Dry Conditions

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 39.9°F with an overcast sky and wind speeds reaching up to 12 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 47.8°F and dipped to a low of 25.9°F. The area experienced similar wind speeds as this evening, up to 11.6 mph, with a nearly negligible chance of precipitation at 1%. The skies remained consistently overcast throughout the day.
Looking ahead, tonight the temperature is expected to lower slightly to 38.3°F. The wind will maintain a steady pace, topping out at 11.6 mph. The sky is forecasted to turn partly cloudy as the night progresses, with a 0% chance of precipitation. No weather warnings or alerts have been issued for the area.
Residents and visitors should prepare for a mild and dry night ahead in Williamson County.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|48°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|50°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|42°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|48°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|37°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|40°F
|20°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
